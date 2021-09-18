Sesau bulletin registers 26 new cases and five more deaths by Covid

The Epidemiological Bulletin of the State Department of Health (Sesau), this Friday (17/9), confirms 26 new cases of Covid-19 in Alagoas. Thus, the state has a total of 237,479 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus so far, of which 421 are in home isolation. Another 230,656 patients have already completed the isolation period, have no more symptoms and are therefore recovered from the disease. There are 4,855 cases under epidemiological investigation. Five deaths were registered in Alagoas territory. With this, Alagoas has 6,161 deaths per Covid-19.

Confirmed cases of people with Covid-19 are distributed in 102 municipalities in Alagoas. In relation to the total table of deaths in Alagoas, 6,161 deaths are confirmed by Covid-19, but eight of them were of people residing in Pernambuco, São Paulo, Santa Catarina and Bahia, with six men and two women as victims. Of the 6,153 deaths of people residing in Alagoas, 3,402 were male and 2,751 female. There were 2,683 people living in Maceió and the other 3,470 lived in the interior of the state, according to the Strategic Health Surveillance Information Center (Cievs) , from Sesau.

To access the epidemiological bulletin, just click on this link and download data from Covid-19.

Deaths – In this Friday’s bulletin (17/9), five more deaths were confirmed, in the laboratory, because of the new coronavirus, with three victims in the capital of Alagoas and two in the interior of the state. The victims of Maceió were three men aged 66, 83 and 90 years. The 66-year-old man had a chronic neurological disease and died at Hospital Maceió, in Maceió; the 83-year-old man was diabetic, hypertensive and died at the State General Hospital (HGE), in Maceió; and the 90-year-old man had no comorbidities and died at Hospital Unimed, in Maceió.

Regarding the two victims who lived in the interior of the state, it was a 57-year-old man, in addition to a 37-year-old woman. The 57-year-old man lived in Anadia, was diabetic, hypertensive, obese and died at the Emergency Hospital of Agreste (HEA), in Arapiraca; and the 37-year-old woman lived in Arapiraca, had a chronic respiratory disease and died at Hospital Chama, in Arapiraca.

State Covid-19 Beds – Of the 538 beds created by the State Department of Health (Sesau) to exclusively serve patients with suspected and confirmed infection by the new coronavirus, 109 were occupied until 4 pm on Thursday (16/9), which corresponds to 20% of the total. Currently, 50 patients are in ICU beds, one occupying an Intermediate bed and 58 nursing beds. To monitor the evolution of the occupancy of beds exclusive to Covid-19, visit http://www.alagoascontraocoronavirus.al.gov.br

