Singer Agnaldo Timóteo may have left seven biological children – Photos

A man over 50 is trying to prove in court that he is the son of Agnaldo Timóteo. The information was confirmed by the lawyer hired by the family. In addition, the singer’s house, located in Barra da Tijuca (RJ), was once again invaded. The criminal allegedly used the keys to the house to enter the place. O City Alert followed the news; understand Playback/Record TV

In recent days, a man claimed to be the legitimate son of Agnaldo Timóteo. According to information, he said that his mother was involved with the singer, but that she abandoned him in the maternity hospital. Lawyer Sidnei Lobo Pedroso, inventor and tutor of the singer’s adopted daughter, reveals that he the supposed son is from the region of Nova Iguaçu (RJ) and may be over 50 years old Playback/Record TV

“Agnaldo Timóteo always wanted to have a biological child and if that person is, really, a child has to be respected“, said the lawyer. Sydney also reports that the man never communicated with the singer for fear of being rejected Playback/Record TV

The man decided to request a DNA test. He is one of seven people in line to try to prove they are the singer’s children. “We will work for this to develop and unfold as quickly as possible within the legality“, says the lawyer Playback/Record TV

Again, Agnaldo’s house, in Barra da Tijuca (RJ), was the target of an invasion last Tuesday (14). The person tried to enter the site using keys to the property, but it was unsuccessful due to the chains placed on the gate. Playback/RecordTV

The invader jumped the gate, but the caretaker heard the noises and went to the outside of the residence. Frightened, the criminal fled and left a coat behind. In the garment, there were the keys to the entrance gate of the singer’s house Playback/RecordTV

Sydney Lobo Pedroso received information that it was the same person who carried out the previous invasions. The criminal would have even said that the singer’s adopted daughter was not an heir Playback/RecordTV

The inheritance has turned into a legal war since the singer’s death. Agnaldo died in April 2021 as a result of complications from covid-19, leaving a fortune of R$ 16 million, which became a reason for family quarrels Playback/Record TV

Sydney was recognized by the courts as the guardian of the singer’s adopted daughter and gave her a pension. “The judge gave Keyty provisional custody to me and placed me as her provisional guardian“, says the lawyer. Playback/Record TV