Six Lions and Three Tigers at Washington Zoo Test Positive for Covid-19

Lion at the Smithsonian National Zoo, Washington DC, USA (Photo: Paul Morigi/WireImage via Getty Images)

Six African lions, a Sumatran tiger and two Amurt tigers that live in the Smithsonian National Zoo, in Washington DC, USA, tested positive for covid-19. The initial results were through faecal samples and, now, the site awaits the final tests. Information is from the Insider website.

“The zoo conducted a thorough investigation of all employees who were in close proximity to the lions and tigers,” the zoo said in a statement.

“There is no evidence to identify the source of the infection. While it is possible that it was transmitted by an asymptomatic carrier, it has been standard practice for all animal care staff and key personnel to wear a mask indoors in all public areas and not public”.

According to the report, last weekend the keepers noticed that several animals were showing decreased appetite, in addition to coughing and sneezing. So far, apart from tigers and lions, no other animal has tested positive.

The US Department of Agriculture has authorized a covid-19 vaccine, developed by Zoetis, for use in zoo species. At the Smithsonian National, enforcement is expected to start in the coming months.

