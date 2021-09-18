Sixth installment of Emergency Aid is already enough for those receiving Bolsa Família

Today, some beneficiaries are already starting to receive the sixth installment of Emergency Aid. However, in the meantime, others are still awaiting the release of the fifth round cash withdrawal.

Thus, those who already had the deposit in August, are now still waiting to have the money in hand or to make transfers. In this case, they are those who were born in November and December and who are not part of Bolsa Família. The first group of birthdays, therefore, has already had the release today, 17th of September, while the last group will be able to withdraw on Monday, 20th of September.

Even so, it has already started to receive the sixth installment for the first group of Bolsa Família beneficiaries. That is, those who were already part of the program, however, who left the benefit on suspension to receive Emergency Assistance.

However, for this new round only those who have gone through the new analyzes by Dataprev and the Ministry of Citizenship will participate. In this sense, if the beneficiary continues to fulfill all the necessary requirements, he will be able to access the amounts normally. Thus, these regular Federal Government conferences are helping to select who really needs government support and who doesn’t.

Who can receive the benefit?

Emergency Assistance was created to support the most vulnerable families in this pandemic context. That is, with the need to reduce the spread of the virus, it is first important that workers can make a living. Thus, the benefit had a great impact not only on the humanitarian aspect, but also on an economic one. In this sense, according to a survey by USP, without this amount, the GDP (Gross Domestic Product) in 2020 would have been two to three times worse.

The program, therefore, is aimed at those who have a monthly income per person, of up to half the minimum wage, that is, R$550. In addition, the total monthly income of that family nucleus cannot exceed three minimum wages, which means BRL 3,300.

Together, the program aims to help informal workers, or all those who do not have a formal contract. Furthermore, all those who receive social security, assistance or labor benefits or a federal income transfer program, with the exception of Bolsa Família and PIS/Pasep, cannot benefit from the amounts.

The Federal Government also excluded taxpayers who had taxable income above BRL 28,559.70 in 2019. Also, those who had, on December 31 of the same year, possession or ownership of assets or rights, including land nude, with a total value exceeding R$300 thousand.

Finally, after 2020, stricter rules were added for staying in Emergency Assistance. Thus, on a periodic basis, Dataprev excluded participants who failed to meet the program’s criteria. Therefore, those who got a formal job, for example, did not receive the next round. This occurs from a crossing of data from the government system that receives new information from all citizens.

How can I check the possibility of receiving Emergency Assistance?

If the beneficiary wishes to check whether he can receive the sixth installment starting today, or, in the future, the seventh installment, he must access the Dataprev or Ministry of Citizenship website. So, you will need:

Access the portal consultaauxilio.cidadania.gov.br.

Inform data such as CPF, full name, mother’s name and date of birth.

Click on “I’m not a robot” and then on “Submit” to validate the login.

Next, the platform will indicate the result of the query.

You May Like It Too:

In the event of a denied benefit, the participant may present the answer. However, the deadline for the sixth round has already expired, so it is important to be aware of the next one.

Bolsa Família beneficiaries begin to receive Emergency Aid

Today, September 17, the payment of the sixth and penultimate installment of Emergency Aid for Bolsa Família participants begins. In this way, deposits occur according to each NIS (Social Identification Number) and not the month of birthday, like other beneficiaries.

So, starting today, everyone who has NIS Final 1 can now receive this Friday. Only next Monday does the calendar continue with the next beneficiaries. The Bolsa Família calendar always takes place in the last ten working days of the month. Therefore, it is possible to identify the dates in advance. Payments for the sixth installment will continue through September 30, for beneficiaries with NIS ending 0.

However, the other Emergency Aid participants, who are not part of the assistance program, will only start receiving the sixth round next Monday. These are paid according to the month they were born, starting in January. In this sense, deposits for these will end on October 3rd for those born in December.

However, participants outside of Bolsa Família cannot withdraw or transfer the amounts at this first moment. Only from October 4th will they be able to carry out these movements.

Finally, considering the rule of the last ten working days of the month, Bolsa Família participants will receive the seventh installment between October 18th and 29th.

Schedule of the sixth installment for Bolsa Família beneficiaries

Starting today, Bolsa Família participants who also receive Emergency Assistance will have access to the sixth installment in the following days:

Friday, September 17: Recipients with NIS end 1 receive

Monday, September 20: Participants’ turn with NIS Final 2

Tuesday, September 21: Recipients with NIS End 3 receive

Wednesday, September 22: Participants’ turn with NIS Final 4

Thursday, September 23: Recipients with NIS end 5 receive

Friday, September 24: Participants’ turn with NIS Final 6

September 27, Monday: Recipients with NIS end 7 receive

Tuesday, September 28: Participants’ turn with NIS Final 8

Wednesday, September 29: Recipients with NIS end 9 receive

September 30, Thursday: Recipients with NIS end 0 receive

Schedule of the seventh installment for Bolsa Família beneficiaries

Then, the last installment of the program will reach the beneficiaries on the following dates:

Friday, October 18: Recipients with NIS end 1 receive

Monday, October 19: Participants’ turn with NIS Final 2

October 20, Tuesday: Recipients with NIS end 3 receive

Wednesday, October 21: Participants’ turn with NIS Final 4

October 22, Thursday: Recipients with NIS end 5 receive

Friday, October 25th: participants’ turn with NIS final 6

October 26, Monday: Recipients with NIS end 7 receive

Tuesday, October 27: Participants’ turn with NIS Final 8

Wednesday, October 28: Recipients with NIS end 9 receive

October 29, Thursday: Recipients with NIS end 0 receive