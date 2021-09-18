Solange apologizes to Valentina for disappointment in race · TV News

This Friday morning (17), Valentina Francavilla and former model Solange Gomes discussed the race of the previous day. In the kitchen of the headquarters, the ex-bathtub of Gugu vented about having been eliminated by the Italian and went to get satisfaction with the stage assistant of Programa do Ratinho. “I was upset and wouldn’t trade you,” Solange said, disappointed.

The two were at odds in the test at Baú da Fazenda this Thursday (16). The dynamics distributed cash prizes and gave a car to Fernanda Medrado. During the race, Solange and Rico had a disagreement and even called each other names live. In addition, the definitive choice for the elimination of the former model was Valentina, who was charged this morning.

During the conversation, Solange questioned why Valentina had withdrawn her from the test. The Italian said that the decision was taken in the heat of the moment and that she preferred to save Fernanda Medrado for having gotten close to the worker. He commented that the choice for Solange was not planned. “It wasn’t an appointment, it was a moment thing,” said Francavilla.

Suspicious, Solange continued to question Valentina and said that the Italian could have taken Dynho Alves instead of her from the race. “[Em] Reality people are loving each other, ten minutes later they are hating each other,” the ex-model fired. “You could have brought Medrado, you could only have taken someone else out of the test,” explained Solange.

“I love everyone here. I may have my strong temper, but I’m capable, every person I vote for here my heart will be broken. I identified with Medrado. We have a similar life story,” said Valentina . Check out the full discussion in the video below.

How was the test?

The test had four stages, and in one of them, the pedestrians had to choose different items, such as a jug, kettle and a pressure cooker, and indicate colleagues for each object. All items were awarded, and a brand new car was the biggest prize of the night — which was associated with the pressure cooker.

In the first phase, Gui Araujo, the first farmer in the edition, took ten names from an urn, and each one of them chose a pawn to stay out of the dynamic. Valentina took out Marina, Dayane took out Bil, Mussunzinho took out Erika, Solange took out Rico — which generated friction between the two — Victor took out Liziane, Medrado took out Erasmo, MC Gui took out Nego do Borel, Dynho took out Aline, Tati Quebra Barraco took away Medrado , and the farmer self-sorted and eliminated Victor.

In the second phase of the dynamic, the farmer raffled seven more names to choose gifts from the prized chest, which announced to whom his gift was going and were waiting in pulpits. Three more participants, Mussunzinho, Dayane and MC Gui, left the dispute. Tiago was the one who took the pressure cooker, the gift that guaranteed a zero km car, and gave it to Valentina.

In the third phase, the pawns received commands from Galisteu, according to the color of the ball that was drawn, and could save already eliminated pawns. Dynho exchanged Valentina’s gift for Solange, and later Valentina exchanged Solange’s for Medrado. In the last phase, the group found out what each won.

In addition to the car, which was given to Medrado, cash prizes were distributed among Gui Araujo, Tati Quebra Barraco, Nego do Borel, Dynho Alves, Tiago Piquilo, Erasmo Viana, Dayane Mello and Valentina Francavilla. Aline Mineiro has gained immunity and is protected on the weekly farm.