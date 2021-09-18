Sônia Abrão criticizes Adriane Galisteu’s performance in ‘A Fazenda 13’ | TV & Soap Operas

Disclosure / Instagram Sonia Abrão and Adriane Galisteu

Sonia Abrão, 58, is not enjoying Adriane Galisteu as the presenter of “A Fazenda 13” . During the program “A Tarde É Sua” on Thursday (16) Abrão defined Gasliteu’s style as “unnatural”. “There was a lot of TP reading [teleprompter], it was too fake, it seemed like it was reading all the time. There was an excess of joy, alright it was a debut, but Galisteu was too exaggerated in the presentation of the reality show”, she commented.

Another topic discussed during Abrão’s program, in addition to Adriane Galisteu’s performance, was the needling the blonde gave at “The Masked Singer Brasil”, presented by singer Ivete Sangalo. “I didn’t need to poke Globo, saying that there are no masked pawns there, it was too ugly, it didn’t seem like it came from her, it looked like something ready,” said Sonia.

In an interview with the podcast “Esquenta Fazenda”, which was aired on September 8th, Rodrigo Carelli revealed that he had to insist that Adriane Galisteu agreed to participate in “A Fazenda 13”. After an Age of Men, she became the first woman in charge of attraction. “We’ve been trying to bring Adriane to Record for a long time. I’ve known Adriane for a long time. I’ve always gotten along very well, she’s a very shrewd person, very intelligent, smart and a big fan of reality shows”, commented the director from the program.

Despite criticisms of Galisteu, the 13th edition of the program has barely started and has already yielded good moments for viewers. Nego do Borel, in turn, has negatively attracted the public’s attention. Solange Gomes and Rico Melquíades have already shown that they won’t be plants and were the protagonists of the first shack of the season, with the right to curses at the level of “old”, “supported by Carlinhos Maia” and “ugly”. In addition, a farmer has already been defined: the first in this edition is Gui Araújo, ex-On Vacation with Ex.