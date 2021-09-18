SP releases R$26 million in credits; know how to order

The redemption of values ​​can be done through the website or app of Nota Fiscal Paulista. In both options, the money is credited within 20 days.

Last Thursday (September 16), the Secretariat of Finance and Planning of the State of São Paulo (Sefaz) released R$ 26.08 million for registered consumers in the program Paulista Invoice.

The credits released refer to purchases and donations with tax documents made in May.

Of the total amount released so far, BRL 12.6 million are destined to individuals and BRL 13.2 million are available to philanthropic institutions to invest in their projects. According to Sefaz, counting on the release that is being carried out this month, the secretariat totals R$ 217.5 million released in 2021 for people registered in the Nota Fiscal Paulista program.

The program reaches distribute 30% the Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS), which businesses collect from consumers who inform their CPF or CNPJ at the time of purchase. The return of values ​​can be monitored over the internet and credits are released monthly.

The redemption of values ​​can be done through the official website or application of Nota Fiscal Paulista. In both options, the money is credited to the indicated account within 20 days. To move amounts between checking or savings accounts, or paying bills, for example, consumers can use the official website or the tax incentive program application via tablet or smartphone.

The minimum transaction amount is R$0.99. To access the balance through the application, simply enter the CPF/CNPJ and password registered by the participant and request the desired option. The resources credited by the Nota Fiscal Paulista are available to participating consumers by period of one year. The deadline is counted from the release.