Spend Bill Gate’s Money website lets billionaire ‘spend’ money | Games

Spend Bill Gate’s Money is an unusual game that consists of ‘spending’ the money from Bill Gates’ net worth, estimated at US$ 131 billion (equivalent to R$ 684 billion). Here, the user can ‘buy’ the most varied items available on the platform, ranging from a Big Mac to an entire McDonald’s franchise, including smart Amazon Echo speakers and Tesla cars.

In a simple and intuitive way, the game gives a real sense of how much the fortune of the founder of Microsoft is worth and allows users to feel billionaires for a few minutes. The game can be accessed for free on the website “neal.fun/”, a platform that brings several other games of a similar style.

Game allows to 'spend' Bill Gates' fortune

The online shopping game works as a kind of shop window that has everything from basic products, such as Harry Potter books, slippers and movie tickets, to luxury goods, such as yachts, Formula 1 cars and mansions. The most expensive thing you can buy in the game is an NBA team, for around US$2.1 billion each (equivalent to R$10.4 billion). There are also intermediate goods, always with prices estimated at market values.

The game lets users 'spend' Microsoft's founder's fortune and gives a real sense of the billionaire's patrimony

As the user clicks “Buy”, the amount spent on each item is subtracted from the billionaire’s fortune and the rest of the wealth is shown at the top of the screen. At the bottom of the page, the game issues a receipt for purchases.

The challenge of the game is to spend all of Bill Gates’ money buying among the 45 options of items present in the online store, organized from the cheapest to the most expensive. Although Bill Gates’ net worth estimated by Forbes is $131 billion, the site uses $100 billion as a spending target.

To spend all of Bill Gates' fortune, it is necessary to buy more than all the NBA teams

The game was developed by Neal Agarwal a coder known for creating quirky games. The site neal.fun brings together 20 games that are inspired by “bringing back the strange web.” The games available on the platform bring several possibilities that are difficult to be imagined. “Environmental Chaos”, for example, allows the user to create a chaotic environment by adding several sounds at the same time.

There are also games to guess the value of auction pieces, show how many days of life the user has lived and draw logos of famous brands using memory, among other several not peculiar games. On his Twitter, Neal shares his latest projects with followers.