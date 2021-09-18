Spider-Man and Venom in film? Tom Hardy’s new photo increases rumors

The rumors about the cast of Spider-Man: No Return Home gain strength every day. Some speculations about who will—or won’t—be in the new film involve characters from venom, especially after the speech of Andy Serkis about the possibility of a crossover. and now it was Tom Hardy who put more wood in this fire [via ComicBook.com].

Last Thursday (17th), a photo appeared online showing Hardy wearing a baseball cap. Spider-Man: No Return Home, the same model used by the cast and crew members of the new Spiderman movie. Look:

Supposedly, the photo was originally posted by the director Lin Oeding, who posed for the picture next to Hardy. The click is no longer available on the director’s Instagram, increasing speculation about the crossover. Of course the registration made the fans freak out even more. But, everything indicates that we will only discover the correct answer when no return home debut on the big screen.

Spider-Man: No Return Home will feature Tom Holland, as well as Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Jacob Batalon, Benedict Wong, Jon Favreau, among other talents in its cast. The plot, as confirmed by the preview, will bring Parker trying to erase from everyone’s memory that he is Spider-Man, resorting to Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to try to change reality.

Jon Watts, who directed the hero’s last two films, returns as director. The premiere of the third movie of the Spider man at the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is scheduled for December 16th.

O Omelette now has a channel on Telegram! Participate to receive and debate top pop culture news (t.me/omelet).