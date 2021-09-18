Sport has Hernanes back against Atlético-MG, but several questions; see likely team | sport

For this Saturday’s game, against Atlético-MG, in Mineirão, for the 21st round of Serie A, Sport has the return of Hernanes, who was suspended in the last match, against Internacional. The return of the “Prophet”, however, is one of the few certainties of the squad – full of questions.

Hernanes on the field for Sport — Photo: Anderson Stevens / Sport Club do Recife

Doubts start with the tactical scheme. Against Inter, in the last round, coach Gustavo Florentín used a formation with three defenders (Rafael Thyere, Sabino and Chico made up the trio). It is unlikely that he will stick to this strategy, which did not work as the coach had hoped.

If a defender needs to leave the team, the chosen one will be Chico. Thyere and Sabino are the natural holders of the only sector that works in this Sport (Leão has the second best defense in Serie A, only behind Atlético-MG).

In goal, Mailson remains. On the flanks, Hayner, on the right, and Sander, on the left, will remain. In midfield, there are doubts: Hernanes returns, but Zé Welison, by virtue of his contract, cannot play against Galo, who lent him to Sport.

As it is unlikely that Florentín will cast two creative players together in midfield, the tendency is for the sector to be formed by Marcão, Hernanes and a more defensive player, such as Betinho, for example.

At the front, competing for places at points Everton Felipe, Everaldo and Paulinho Moccelin. In reference, the fight is between André and Mikael – who played together in the last game and can do it again if the coach decides to keep the 3-5-2 from the last game.

Thus, the probable lineup of Sport, with the doubts in quotes, is the following: Maílson; Hayner, Sabino, Rafael Thyere and Sander; Marcão, Betinho (Chico) and Hernanes; Everton Felipe, Paulinho Moccelin (André) and Mikael.