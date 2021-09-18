‘Stab in the Back’, ‘Anger’ and ‘Bitterness’: Understand Why France Reacted Hard to a US-Australia Agreement | World

THE France is officially unhappy and upset with two countries historically considered partners: the United States and Australia.

To make this clear, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian made unusual statements on Thursday (16), saying that the government of Joe Biden of the United States, was reckless like its predecessor, Donald Trump, and that your country took a stab in the back because of an agreement reached between Australians and Americans.

France went further and canceled a gala event that was scheduled to take place at the US embassy in Paris, in commemoration of the 240th anniversary of one of the battles of the US War of Independence, in the 18th century (historically, the French were the first allies of the Americans in their struggle to free themselves from the British Empire).

The incisive expressions of discontent came for one reason: the US closed a deal with Australia for the development of an atomic-powered submarine, in the context of creating a new international alliance, which also includes the United Kingdom, called aukus.

The problem is that France had an agreement to supply conventional submarines to Australia, and expected to receive billions of dollars with this sale. And this agreement was abandoned by the Australians, who gave preference to the Americans.

“This brutal, unilateral and unpredictable decision reminds me a lot of what Mr Trump used to do,” French Chancellor Jean-Yves Le Drian told France Info radio. “I am angry and bitter. This is not done between allies.”

“IT’S a stab in the back. We created a relationship of trust with Australia and that trust was broken,” said Le Drian.

How was the announcement of the agreement between the USA and Australia?

It was on Wednesday that President Joe Biden announced that he had closed a deal with Australia for the development of submarines powered by atomic energy.

Announcing the deal on Wednesday, Biden said the idea was to strengthen the country’s alliances and also update US strategic priorities. Australia is close to China, and having a military partnership with the Australians is in the interest of the Americans.

How was the business between France and Australia?

The French were negotiating the sale of submarines from the state-owned DCNS company, with their technology (without the nuclear reactor) to Australia, and expected revenue of up to US$66 billion with that contract.

1 of 2 French President Emmanuel Macron and then Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull on deck of HMAS Waller, a Collins-class submarine operated by the Royal Australian Navy, in photo of May 2, 2018 in Garden Island, Sydney — Photo: Brendan Esposito/Pool via AFP French President Emmanuel Macron and then Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull on deck of HMAS Waller, a Collins-class submarine operated by the Royal Australian Navy, in photo of May 2, 2018 at Garden Island, Sydney — Photo: Brendan Esposito/Pool via AFP

The two countries would build 12 conventional submarines, powered by diesel and electricity. The vessels would be among the largest in the world.

That contract has been cancelled, announced Australia.

Australia had already disbursed US$1.8 billion on the project since 2016. The expectation was that in 2027 the first submarine with DCNS technology would be delivered.

Why didn’t Australia close the deal with the US sooner?

These submarines are much harder to detect than traditional ones. Nuclear submarines can stay underwater for months, unlike traditional submarines, which can stay underwater for at most a few weeks.

The submarine’s thrusters have nuclear reactors, but, by international agreement, Australia cannot have nuclear weapons.

The country’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that in 2016, when Australia began researching to buy submarines, this type of vessel was not available for sale (until the agreement was announced, the US had only shared its technology with the United Kingdom).

The Americans’ deal with the Australians was a “unilateral, brutal and unpredictable decision,” said French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian.

It was in this context that Le Drian said the US contract recalls the irascible decisions of the Donald Trump years and is a stab in the back.

“This is something you don’t do between allies,” said Le Drian. He stated that France was not consulted about the partnership between the Americans and the Australians. According to The New York Times, the Biden government did not warn the French because it had realized it would leave them unsatisfied. The Australians who should have warned the French, according to Biden’s management.

Le Drian and French Armed Forces Minister Florence Parly said the Americans’ decision was regrettable and lacking in coherence.

France was also angered to learn that the UK was also involved in the deal — the British have been talking of a “Global UK” strategy, and the French suspect that this entails forming an informal alliance of Anglophone countries.

What did Australia say?

Morrison, Australia’s prime minister, did not even mention the French during his meeting with Biden and Boris Johnson to announce the new partnership.

2 of 2 Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, surrounded by screens featuring UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and US President Joe Biden during collective announcement by AUKUS, new alliance between the three countries, on Wednesday (15) — Photo: Mick Tsikas/AAP Image via AP Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, surrounded by screens showing UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and US President Joe Biden during a collective announcement by AUKUS, a new alliance between the three countries, in Wednesday (15) — Photo: Mick Tsikas/AAP Image via AP

He only spoke later, and repeated several times that this is a strategic decision for the country. “Of course they (the French) are frustrated. They were good partners. This (the submarine contract) is a topic of our strategic interest, our strategic capacity needs, and a changed strategic environment, and we had to make that decision “, he said.

The French weren’t the only ones who reacted to the US deal with Australia. China also took the news badly.

Washington and its allies are looking for ways to ward off China’s growing power and influence, particularly its military development, its pressure on Taiwan and its forays into the disputed South China Sea.

The three Western leaders, when formalizing the Aukus, did not mention China, and high-ranking officials in the Biden government who had informed reporters previously said the partnership is not intended to counteract Beijing.

But Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said the three countries are “seriously damaging regional peace and stability, intensifying an arms race and undermining international nuclear non-proliferation efforts“.

Countries should not form partnerships that target third countries, he said.

France and the European Union do not want to enter into a direct confrontation with China. The Europeans’ strategy is to cooperate with the Chinese on some points, and to criticize some of the Asians’ policies – for example, in relation to human rights.