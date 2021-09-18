Stadium public is released in cities of 14 Serie B clubs; see scenery | brazilian series b

Check Series B table and classification

The list of allowed cities has Aracaju (Confiança), Belo Horizonte (Cruzeiro), Belém (Remo), Brusque (Brusque), Curitiba (Coritiba), Florianópolis (Avaí), Goiânia (Goiás and Vila Nova), Londrina (Londrina), Pelotas (Brazil), Ponta Grossa (Operário), Rio de Janeiro (Botafogo and Vasco) and São Luís (Sampaio Corrêa).

On the other hand, six clubs are still sending games without a public: CRB and CSA, from Maceió, Guarani and Ponte Preta, from Campinas, Náutico, from Recife, and Vitória, from Salvador. Or finding alternatives – like Timbu, whose president Edno Melo promised to send matches outside Pernambuco.

1 de 1 Cruzeiro fans at Arena do Jacaré — Photo: Bruno Haddad Cruzeiro fans at Arena do Jacaré — Photo: Bruno Haddad

The release takes place after the presence of fans in the Serie B stadiums became controversial recently. Upon obtaining an injunction from the Superior Court of Sports Justice that authorized it to have an audience, Cruzeiro ordered three games with fans – the city of Belo Horizonte allowed the first one, and the last two were at Arena do Jacaré, in Sete Lagoas.

So far, the team was the only one to play with an audience. With its fans, Cruzeiro won two games – against Ponte Preta and Confiança – and drew one, against Operário.

Last Tuesday, Goiás, Vila Nova and Confiança obtained similar injunctions to have fans in their games as principal.

On Thursday, Vasco entered the Municipal Health Department of Rio de Janeiro asking to have an audience again and will have fans on Sunday, against Cruzeiro, in São Januário.

Public scenario in the cities of Serie B clubs:

Aracaju (Trust): in Sergipe, for the time being, only Confiança matches in the capital are available, with 20% of the capacity of the Batistão stadium

Bethlehem (Oar): public is free in the city with up to 30% of the capacity of the stadiums, after a meeting of the clubs with the city hall this Friday

Belo Horizonte (Cruise): city ​​hall has released a 30% capacity since the 15th, and Cruzeiro has already played three times with the public because of an injunction from the STJD

Brusque (Brusque): teams are free to receive the public, with 30% of the stadium capacity

Campinas (Guarani and Ponte Preta): public not yet released. For the time being, the decision of the state of São Paulo, which planned the return of the fans to the stadiums on November 1st, continues.

Curitiba (Coritiba): public is free in the city with up to 20% of stadium capacity since August 18

Florianópolis (Avaí): teams are free to receive the public, with 30% of the stadium capacity

Goiânia (Goiás and Vila Nova): public released by the city in up to 1,500 fans. After test events, clearance can increase to 30% of stadium capacity in future matches

Londrina (Londrina): State decree releases a thousand people in stadiums

Maceió (CRB and CSA): public not yet released. Renan Filho, governor of Alagoas, renewed the fifth yellow flag decree, and the decision is valid for another seven days, starting this Friday

Pellets (Brazil): public is free at the games in the state of Rio Grande do Sul for a maximum of 2,500 people

Ponta Grossa (Worker): public is free in the city with up to 20% of stadium capacity since August 27

Recife (Nautical): public not released, with estimated forecast for the end of October or beginning of November

Rio de Janeiro (Vasco and Botafogo): city hall released test events in Flamengo and Vasco matches. The expectation is that it will also release in Botafogo’s games

São Luís (Sampaio Corrêa): public released in the city in up to 30% of stadium capacity