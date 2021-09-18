Stadiums in Rio are allowed to receive a public limited to 50% of capacity

The City of Rio de Janeiro authorized, this Friday morning (17), the presence of the public in football stadiums from next Tuesday (21). The maximum capacity allowed is 50% of the venue capacity and those present must present proof of complete immunization.

By “complete vaccination schedule” the city administration understands people over 60 years old, having received the booster dose at least 14 days before the event, and people aged 15 to 59 years old at least 14 days after the second dose.

The measure mainly serves the four biggest clubs in Rio, Flamengo, Fluminense, Vasco and Botafogo. Check out the upcoming games of these teams that will already have fans present, as of the municipal release:

Flamengo x Barcelona-EQU – next wednesday (22)

Fluminense x RB Bragantino – Sunday (26)

Botafogo x Sampaio Corrêa – Sunday (26)

Vasco is in a different situation from the others, because he got authorization from the Rio Health Department to have a public already against Cruzeiro this Sunday (19). But the release will only actually happen after a joint decision between the 20 clubs in the B Series of the Brazilian Championship and the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF). They will meet later this Friday.