Stay on top of this Friday’s Top 5 Market News By Investing.com

Investing.com – China’s central bank acts to calm markets as real estate developer Evergrande approaches default. Oil prices plummet as financing conditions become more restrictive for other developers. PEC dos Precatório advances in Congress and new tax increases in Brazil. And oil is on course for its biggest weekly close in six.

Here’s what you need to know about the financial markets on Friday, September 17th.

1. Liquidity injection into China to contain Evergrande damage

China’s central bank has injected $14 billion in short-term liquidity to ease stress on the country’s currency markets as the heavily indebted China Evergrande Group (OTC:) approached default with about $300 billion in debt .

Chinese equities and the soared in anticipation of new official measures to keep markets running ahead of what is expected to be the biggest corporate default of all time, crystallizing a problem that has been brewing for years.

The South China Morning Post reported that two of the group’s staunchest supporters appear to be pulling out of Evergrande, citing stock documents that showed Joseph Lau Luen-hung, founder of Hong Kong developer Chinese Estates Holdings Limited, and his wife Chan Hoi-wan , selling 138 million shares of Evergrande in multiple transactions last month for about $64 million. The Communist Party’s English-language spokesman, The Global Times, said however that Evergrande was “not too big to fail”.

2. Evergrande’s problems mean problems for iron ore

Evergrande’s problems are one of the reasons behind the steeper decline in oil prices in recent days. Other developers who are also heavily indebted are seeing their bonds sell heavily, constraining financial conditions for the sector and hampering their ability to finance new projects.

Developers are among China’s biggest steel buyers. Iron ore futures prices have already fallen 45% from their highs since late July to trade at around $118 a tonne in Singapore on Friday. UBS analysts say they expect prices to fall below $100/t in the near term due to funding issues and the government’s anti-pollution campaign, which will create more obstacles for steelmakers.

Shares of large iron ore miners – BHP Group (LON:) (NYSE:), Rio Tinto (LON:) (NYSE: ) and Anglo American (LON:) (OTC: ) – fell between 1.5% and 4.5% in London. Brazilian company Vale (SA:) follows the same direction, with a drop of 0.9% to US$ 16.57 of the ADRs () traded on the New York Stock Exchange pre-market.

3. NY futures due to economic concerns; Boeing radar

US equities are likely to open lower later amid continuing concerns about the global economy. Those concerns did not ease after the release of the superficially strong data for August on Thursday. The only important data for Friday is .

At 8:39 am, , and fell by about 0.2%. The , index fund that replicates in New York, retreated 0.29% in the pre-market.

Among the actions likely to be in focus later are Boeing (NYSE:) (SA:) following news that one of its pilots is likely to face criminal charges for allegedly misleading regulators about the safety of the 737 MAX. Also in focus is Lucid (NASDAQ:), which continued to gain in the pre-market after gaining positive driving range certification for its electric vehicles on Thursday.

4. PEC for Precatório and tax increase in Brazil

The Constitution and Justice Commission (CCJ) of the Chamber of Deputies approved, by 32 votes to 16, this Thursday (16) the admissibility of the PEC dos Precatórios. This is the first step in processing the proposal, which assesses whether it violates constitutional, legal, regulatory and legislative technique criteria. The text must now go to the special committee, before being voted on in plenary.

When presenting his opinion on the admissibility of the proposal, the rapporteur, Deputy Darci de Matos (PSD-SC), said that the discussion of controversial issues that make up the proposal will be debated in the special commission. The PEC, in addition to limiting the payment of court orders, does away with the golden rule of the federal budget, which prevents the Government from going into debt to pay current expenses.

Yesterday, President Jair Bolsonaro also issued a decree increasing the value of the IOF to fund the value of Auxílio Brasil, the new Bolsa Família. According to the Ministry of Economy, the decree raises the value of the IOF on credit operations carried out by legal entities from the current annual rate of 1.50% to 2.04%, and for individuals from the current 3.0% annual to 4.08%. The change is valid between September 20 and December 31, and will raise approximately R$ 2.14 billion more, according to a note from the General Secretariat of the Presidency.

The increase in the tax could lead to higher costs and further pressure on , according to the chief economist of Acrefi, Nicolas Tingas, on Miriam Leitão’s blog on O Globo. The increase in the IOF, according to the economist, adds a factor to the increase in credit, which will suffer with the increase in the Copom to contain high inflation, with companies being able to pass on the increase in the cost to consumer prices.

5. Tight supply in the Gulf of Mexico sustains oil

Crude oil prices were on the decline but are still on course for their biggest weekly close in six weeks as the continued lack of production in the Gulf of Mexico continues to push prices up – even more against a backdrop of those that are at their lowest level in three years. The disruptions in the Gulf since Hurricane Ida have more than offset the extra oil flowing from OPEC and its allies this month, under the measure slated to remove last year’s emergency production cuts.

At 8:49 am, futures contracts were down 0.58% to $72.14 a barrel, while futures fell 0.48% to $75.31 a barrel.

The CFTC data and Baker Hughes Oil close out the industry data week.