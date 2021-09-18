Sthe Matos wins the magazine’s vote and enters the reality show

Sthefane Matos won the popular vote of the magazine for “A Fazenda 13” and is the 21st member of the reality show on RecordTV. The digital influencer received a total of 67.19% of the public’s votes to enter the dispute for the R$1.5 million prize.

“Brazil voted, my people. Whoever leaves the magazine directly for “A Fazenda 13″. Who will invade the first party of the season, which will arrive, is you: Sthe Matos. Congratulations”, announced the presenter Adriane Galisteu.

Sthe Matos was moved by the announcement of the voting result in his favor and won a warm hug from the other competitors, with messages of good luck in the confinement.

Thank you Brazil. Thank you, my people. Guys, lie, I can’t believe it. Oh my God. Hey, guys. Thank you guys. I loved to meet you!

With 15.81% of the votes, Krawk was the second participant in the magazine with the most votes. Mah Tavares was the third most voted, with 13.29%, and Alisson Jordan embittered the lantern of the vote, with 3.71%.

Unlike the last seasons of “A Fazenda”, the 13th edition of the reality show will feature 21 names competing for the R$ 1.5 million prize.

Sthe Matos is now heading inside the headquarters and will have a triumphant entry into the first party of the 13th season of “A Fazenda 2021”. The influencer enters the game with guaranteed immunity to escape the first plot of the reality show.

UOL’s audience agrees with the victory of Sthefane Matos in the vote to be the 21st part of the reality show “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV).

In a vote among the portal’s audience, held from Monday until today, the digital influencer was chosen to enter the game, with 41.54% of the votes.

