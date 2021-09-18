Sthe Matos wins the magazine’s vote and enters the reality show

Sthefane Matos won the popular vote of the magazine for “A Fazenda 13” and is the 21st member of the reality show on RecordTV. The digital influencer received a total of 67.19% of the public’s votes to enter the dispute for the R$1.5 million prize.
“Brazil voted, my people. Whoever leaves the magazine directly for “A Fazenda 13″. Who will invade the first party of the season, which will arrive, is you: Sthe Matos. Congratulations”, announced the presenter Adriane Galisteu.
Sthe Matos was moved by the announcement of the voting result in his favor and won a warm hug from the other competitors, with messages of good luck in the confinement.
Thank you Brazil. Thank you, my people. Guys, lie, I can’t believe it. Oh my God. Hey, guys. Thank you guys. I loved to meet you!
With 15.81% of the votes, Krawk was the second participant in the magazine with the most votes. Mah Tavares was the third most voted, with 13.29%, and Alisson Jordan embittered the lantern of the vote, with 3.71%.
Unlike the last seasons of “A Fazenda”, the 13th edition of the reality show will feature 21 names competing for the R$ 1.5 million prize.
Sthe Matos is now heading inside the headquarters and will have a triumphant entry into the first party of the 13th season of “A Fazenda 2021”. The influencer enters the game with guaranteed immunity to escape the first plot of the reality show.
UOL’s audience agrees
UOL’s audience agrees with the victory of Sthefane Matos in the vote to be the 21st part of the reality show “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV).
In a vote among the portal’s audience, held from Monday until today, the digital influencer was chosen to enter the game, with 41.54% of the votes.
Which of the four influencers from the magazine do you want to see in ‘A Fazenda 2021’?
poll closed
Total of 7981 votes
41.54%
28.03%
21.90%
8.53%
Total of 7981 wishes
The Farm 13: Who should the farmer Gui Araujo indicate for the farm?
2.20%
2.85%
4.80%
1.54%
1.71%
1.54%
18.21%
0.89%
5.85%
3.01%
1.38%
0.73%
15.04%
25.12%
8.70%
2.36%
1.14%
1.14%
1.79%
Total of 1230 wishes
A Fazenda 13: See the participants of the new edition of the rural reality show
1 / 21
Borel
Singer was recently denounced by ex-girlfriends for bodily harm, rape of the vulnerable, threat, injury, domestic violence and transmission of HPV (sexually transmitted infection).
Reproduction/Instagram
two / 21
Victor Pecoraro
Famous for his performances in soap operas such as “Chocolate com Pimenta”, “Os Dez Mandamentos” and “Genesis”, he has already accumulated experience in other realities, such as “Dança dos Famosos” (TV Globo) and “Bake Off SBT” (SBT) .
Reproduction/Instagram
3 / 21
little mussun
Antônio Carlos Bernardes, known as Mussunzinho, is an actor and son of the comedian Mussum.
Reproduction/Instagram
4 / 21
Liziane Gutierrez
Modelo went viral after attacking Sanitary Surveillance agents for disrupting a clandestine party she was at during the pandemic.
Playback / Record TV
5 / 21
Tati Breaks Shack
Funkeira is quoted annually for the reality and agreed to participate in this edition.
Reproduction/Instagram
6 / 21
arcrebian
Modelo became famous after his appearances on “BBB 21” and “No Limite”, both on Rede Globo.
Reproduction/Instagram
7 / 21
Mileide Mihaile
Mileide Mihaile is a digital influencer and ex-wife of singer Wesley Safadão.
Reproduction/Instagram @mileidemihaile
8 / 21
Dayane Mello
Dayane Mello became famous for participating in “Gran Fratello”, Italian version of “Big Brother”.
Reproduction/Instagram
9 / 21
Valentina Francavilla
Valentina Francavilla is a stage assistant for “Programa do Ratinho” (SBT).
Reproduction/Instagram
10 / 21
Medrado
Medrado is a singer and participated in “Power Couple”.
Reproduction/Instagram
11 / 21
Gui Araújo is in “A Fazenda”
Play / Instagram
12 / 21
Marina Ferrari
Marina Ferrari is a businesswoman and digital influencer with over 4 million fans on Instagram.
Play / Instagram
13 / 21
MC GUI
The 23-year-old funk artist has more than 23 million followers on Instagram.
Reproduction/Instagram
14 / 21
James Piquilo
The country singer Tiago Piquilo, from the duo with Hugo, was also confirmed in “A Fazenda” after undergoing penile surgery.
Richard Legnari/Disclosure
15 / 21
Farm 2021: Solange Gomes is the 15th confirmed
Reproduction/Instagram
16 / 21
A Fazenda 2021: Rico Melquiades is confirmed in the rural reality show
Reproduction/Instagram
17 / 21
A Fazenda 2021: Dynho Alves is the husband of MC Mirella and is on the reality show
Reproduction/Instagram
18 / 21
A Fazenda 2021: Erasmo Viana is on the A Fazenda team
Reproduction/Instagram
19 / 21
The Farm 2021: Erika Schneider was once a dancer for Faustão
Reproduction/Instagram
20 / 21
A Fazenda 2020: Ex-panicat Aline Mineiro is on the reality show
Reproduction/Instagram
21 / 21
A Fazenda 2021: Sthe Matos is the 21st member of the reality show