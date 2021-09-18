STJD grants suspensive effect, and Gabigol is free to face Grêmio – Flamengo

PHOTO: ALEXANDRE VIDAL/FLAMENGO

This Friday morning (19), the Supreme Court of Sports Justice chose to punish Gabigol for his attitudes in the match against Internacional. At the time, the Flamengo forward called Brazilian football ‘varzea’. Knowing the bizarre decision, the red-black he appealed and, shortly after, got a suspense effect for shirt 9. In this way, the center forward is released for the match against Grêmio.

As mentioned, the attacker was punished by the STJD for ‘disrespectful claim to arbitration’. However, the decision soon fell apart, as auditor Maurício Neves Fonseca granted Gabigol’s request for suspensive effect. It is worth noting that Flamengo’s shirt 9 is free to wear the Manto Sagrado in national competitions, at least until the appeal is judged in full court.

If the suspensive effect was not granted, Gabigol would embezzle Flamengo in just one match for national competitions. That’s because, thanks to the red card received just before the outright complaint, the attacker has already fulfilled an automatic embargo game. The date of judgment of the appeal has not yet been defined and the information is from ‘Rádio Globo’.

With Gabigol available, the most dear follows the preparation plan aiming at the duel against Grêmio, for the 21st round of the Brasileirão. The game will take place this Sunday (19), at 8:30 pm (Brasilia time), at Maracanã. In addition, as usual, the match will be broadcast by Coluna do Fla, the most red-black on the internet, on YouTube.