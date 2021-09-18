Stock Car Start Accident Hits Ten Cars: Watch Video | stock car

Stock Car’s quadruple-round weekend started at a pace of destruction at the Ayrton Senna International Autodrome, in Goiânia. An accident right at the start of the first race hit ten of the 31 cars lined up, interrupting the race for a few minutes, before it restarted with the remaining 21 cars. Everything happened so fast. Driver Christian Haan burned the start and what was seen next was a sequence of crashes that hit Matías Rossi, Felipe Massa, Tony Kanaan, Ricardo Zonta, Lucas Foresti, Pedro Cardoso, Guilherme Salas, Beto Monteiro and Raphael Teixeira, in addition to Haan himself. Raphael Teixeira’s car was hit squarely, right in the middle, and the driver needed medical attention while still on the track, but he walked away, reassuring everyone present at the racetrack.
The weekend has already started special, as this is the first time the category runs on two different tracks in an interval less than 24 hours, with two races on Saturday and two on Sunday. The accident, which did not end with anyone in serious condition, made the weekend even more tense for the drivers. Especially Ricardo Zonta, who occupied 3rd place in the championship, still in the fight for the title, and who was driving one of the cars hit by the accident.
The race was won by Rubens Barrichello, who won his 17th victory in the category. But who also celebrated was Gabriel Casagrande, who came in third, but jumped to the lead in the championship. The weekend will have another three races, however, which could still change the standings a lot.
Raphael Teixeira’s car after an accident that involved nine Stock Car drivers in Goiânia: driver needed medical attention.