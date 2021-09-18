Stock market has 4th drop and has reached its lowest level since March; dollar goes to R$5.282 – 09/17/2021

The Ibovespa had today the fourth consecutive fall in the week, this one of 2.07%, and closed the day at 111,439.37 points – the lowest level since March 9, when the main index of the Brazilian Stock Exchange (B3) hit 111,330.62 points. With that, the Brazilian Stock Exchange (B3) reached its third consecutive week of decline. This time, the weekly variation was -2.49%.

The dollar ended the session at a high of 0.33%, quoted at R$ 5.282 on sale, after having risen 0.54% on the eve. Since the last day 3, the American currency was intercalating results, having accumulated neither two highs nor two consecutive drops in the period. This is the highest value since August 23, when the currency was quoted at R$5.382.

In the month, the dollar accumulates an increase of 2.13% against the real, while the Ibovespa lost 6.18%. In 2021, the scenario is repeated, with gains of 1.8% for the US currency and a drop of 6.37% for the indicator.

The dollar value reported daily by the press, including the UOL, refers to the commercial dollar. For those who are traveling and need to buy currency from exchange brokers, the value is much higher.

Increase in IOF

Amid lingering uncertainty about the government’s ability to keep its spending within the ceiling, President Jair Bolsonaro on Thursday issued a decree raising the IOF financial transactions tax, with the aim of defraying the increase in the value of the new program government, which will replace Bolsa Família. The new benefit amount has not yet been defined.

According to the Ministry of Economy, the decree raises the IOF rate on credit operations carried out by legal entities from the current annual rate of 1.5% to 2.04%, and for individuals from the current 3% annual to 4. 08%.

The measure, which took the market by surprise, is being digested by investors and, above all, highlights the government’s difficulties in approving permanent sources of financing for its new social program, Auxílio Brasil , wrote Victor Beyruti, an economist at Guide Investimentos.

On the other hand, some investors drew attention to the fact that the increase in collections with the increase in the IOF is estimated at R$ 2.14 billion; “a very low figure,” Travelex Bank treasury chief Marcos Weigt told Reuters, though he noted that “tax increases are never [bem-recebidos] by the markets”.

*With Reuters