Strong images! See the before and after of Liziane Gutierrez, from “The Farm”

Liziane Gutierrez, the “cancelled” influencer of “A Fazenda 13“, has been motivating discussions about appearance and excessive aesthetic interventions since the debut of the reality show. It is speculated that she has already spent more than BRL 300 thousand in plastic procedures and surgeries.

At 35 years of age, Liziane has already made more than 20 aesthetic interventions. In an interview with Record TV’s “Domingo Espetacular”, she confessed: “I’ve already been addicted [em cirurgia plástica]. I’ve even lost accounts. I had liposuction a few times, I had a nose, a breast implant, a butt, I’ve only had lipo on my arm”.

In this ocasion, Liziane her face was bandaged, as she had removed part of the products from a facial harmonization carried out in 2018.

“One day after performing the procedure, my face looked like it was going to explode. They told me it was just an allergy. […] I started doing painful sessions to remove products from my face”, he explained in a post made on his social networks in June of this year.

Liziane talked to other doctors and found out that the problem had been caused by excessive use of products during the cosmetic intervention and sued the clinic, which claims the reaction was allergic.

But that wasn’t the only problem suffered by the model. Just before the harmonization, she was 5 days in induced coma after having complications during liposuction in Turkey. At the time, her staff stated that “not even her family knew that she had traveled for aesthetic purposes.”

Below, check out photos of Liziane before and after the cosmetic procedures:

