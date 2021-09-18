SUS 31 years old: Special SUS Papo opens commemorative program this Monday (20)

September 17, 2021 – 4:52 pm

Daniel Araújo – Ascom ESP Text

David Thomas Graphic art

The Special SUS Talk next Monday (20) will open the activities of the Week of the Unified Health System (SUS) in the state of Ceará. With the theme “SUS 31 Years: Public Health in Ceará”, the commemorative live will receive the Secretary of Health of the State, Marcos Gadelha, and the superintendent of the School of Public Health of Ceará Paulo Marcelo Martins Rodrigues (ESP/CE), Marcelo Alcantara . The mediation will be done by the supervisor of the Health Extension Center at ESP/CE, Luciana Lopes.

For 31 years, SUS has guaranteed full, universal and free access to the entire Brazilian population. In Ceará, the performance of the system is crucial for the care of people, without distinction. In addition to medical-hospital assistance, which has been fundamental in the Covid-19 pandemic, the system also acts as a protagonist by decentralizing assistance to municipalities in Ceará, at borders, at ports and airports.

The consultant in Continuing Education at ESP/CE and organizer of the SUS Week, Gláucia Posso, highlights the nature of the SUS as a health policy guaranteed by the Brazilian Constitution as a condition of citizenship. “Every citizen who goes to a restaurant or who takes a medicine, whether purchased at a pharmacy or received at the health center, is being assisted by the SUS”, he says.

In the pandemic context, Podemos highlights how the system has been a powerful and resolving tool for reducing inequality in the country. “The hospital network was expanded and adapted, there was an improvement in the surveillance system, implementation of operational and strategic centers, expansion of the body clinical and restructuring of the immunization program”, list, underlining the multiple positive responses that the SUS has given to society in the face of the crisis scenario.

SUS week

The SUS Chat, usually on Tuesdays, will be held exceptionally this Monday (20) to mark the beginning of activities in celebration of the 31 years of SUS in Ceará, celebrated this Sunday (19).

The schedule continues until next Thursday (23) and will feature a series of online activities, with round tables, panels and lives focused on the experiences of the system in our State. Papo SUS will be broadcast via Instagram (@espceara). The other activities will take place on the official ESP/CE YouTube channel. The entire Sesa Network and social movements from Ceará collaborate with the Week.

Special SUS Chat

SUS 31 Years: Public Health in Ceará

When: Monday (20), at 7:30 pm

Guests: Marcos Gadelha – Secretary of Health of Ceará / Marcelo Alcantara – Superintendent of ESP/CE

