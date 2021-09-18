Suspected of attacking Diego Tardelli’s car present themselves to the police and will be expelled from organized | saints

Three suspects of carrying out an ambush on striker Diego Tardelli, from Santos, presented themselves this Friday at the 2nd Police District of Santos.

The case took place at dawn on Wednesday, in the Gonzaga neighborhood in Santos. The player’s vehicle was surrounded by four others. The occupants got out of their cars, surrounded the Santos attacker’s car and tried to prey on the car, in addition to making threats against Tardelli.

The trio was identified by an organized supporter of the club, based in São Paulo. They arrived at the police station around 3:45 pm, along with other members of the crowd and lawyers Mario Badures and Mauro Atui Neto.

The suspects are the owners of the cars that surrounded the player. A fourth suspect has already been identified and is expected to report next Monday.

1 of 4 Suspected attacking the car of Santos striker Diego Tardelli arrive at the police station — Photo: Bruno Gutierrez Suspected attacking the car of Santos striker Diego Tardelli arrives at the police station — Photo: Bruno Gutierrez

The case is led by delegate Rubens Eduardo Barazal Teixeira. According to him, it was a joint effort between Santos police officers and agents from the Strategic Police Operations Department (DOPE). The delegate said that they will be expelled from organized fans and reported what was said by the fans.

– They said they were going to São Paulo. They passed near the CT and witnessed some luxury cars passing by. They already realized that they would be players’ cars, and followed Diego Tardelli, who took Canal 2 (Avenida Bernardino de Campos) and they followed, there were four vehicles. When he arrived at Praça Independência, they locked his car. Inside the cars, there were other fans, who got out of the vehicle and started all that turmoil that we had the opportunity to see in the images that were shown. The elements were identified, are being indicted in a police investigation with a variety of crimes committed.

In the testimony, the suspects claimed that they were moved by emotion because of Santos’ defeat to Athletico-PR, in the elimination of the Copa do Brasil, and the situation ended up getting out of control.

According to Barazal Teixeira, the four will be indicted for material damage, threat, legal embarrassment, criminal association and committing a riot, within a radius of 5 km from the arena where the match is held – this provided for in the Fan Statute.

– The inquiry will be reported later, although it is not discarded, but we need to take into account their spontaneous participation here, which deconstructs an idea of ​​representation by a prison of these people, at least in this first moment. From what we researched, they do not have any passage, they are workers, they have fixed residences. So, at first, we understand that this possibility can await further analysis – explained the delegate.

2 of 4 Delegate explained that suspects will face five different crimes — Photo: Bruno Gutierrez Delegate explained that suspects will answer for five different crimes — Photo: Bruno Gutierrez

Organized fans regret episode and confirm expulsions

Mario Badures, who represents the legal body of the organized fans and the members who presented themselves this Friday, said that the suspects regretted what happened and stressed that the entity collaborated in investigating the facts. He confirmed the expulsion process for the four involved in the case.

– There is an administrative process of the entity, recommending the expulsion of the four members of the membership – said the lawyer, who was vice president of Santos in the administration of Orlando Rollo.

According to Badures, the images show that the suspects did not participate in the attacks as they did not get out of the car. Furthermore, he rejected the hypothesis that it was premeditated.

– It’s a report by them that they saw the car go by and followed it. So, this proves that it was nothing premeditated against the athlete. The issue of damage is something we regret, no act of violence, especially in sports squares and events such as football, can be conceived in a posture like this and they are aware of the responsibility. They will collaborate with the investigation and the acts of the process, analysis of the judiciary will be with all of them participating as well.

Also according to the lawyer, the president of the organized supporters got in touch with Diego Tardelli to regret what had happened. He recalled that the player recently arrived at the club, having made his debut against Athletico-PR, and highlighted that what happened is an example that cannot be followed.

– It was an isolated act. None of these members had an order to do this, so much so that they are being subject to administrative proceedings within the fans themselves, and the fans in a very clear way are on the side of the athlete Diego Tardelli, even checking the issues of damage and what can be done. The president talked to him a lot, and he didn’t show any concern about it. He was very scared. Anyone would, because no one is prepared to stop at a traffic light, even if the car was armored, a luxury car, because of an unfavorable result in the countryside, something happens in this direction – said Badures.

– The charge must exist because the fans, in the stands or outside, exert their support for the club, as happened in the last match, when they did in the fire corridor, receiving those players. There was an elimination, but never any act of violence can be admitted or accepted. There is no justification for tolerating such acts. The fans in a very firm way in the purposes for Santos FC and their athletes, regrets this episode of violence – concluded the lawyer.

After giving evidence, they were released. The three are residents of São Paulo and have no criminal record.

3 of 4 Lawyers Mauro Atui Neto and Mário Badures talk about case of attack on Diego Tardelli, from Santos — Photo: Bruno Gutierrez Lawyers Mauro Atui Neto and Mário Badures talk about case of attack on Diego Tardelli, from Santos — Photo: Bruno Gutierrez