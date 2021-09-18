Suspension of Covid vaccine in adolescents is terrifying, says medical entity – 09/17/2021 – Daily life

The vice president of Sbim (Brazilian Society of Immunizations), Isabella Ballalai, called the decision of the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, to recommend the suspension of the application of the vaccine against Covid-19 in adolescents without comorbidities, announced on Thursday, as terrifying. fair (16).

The organization released a statement on Friday (17) criticizing the government’s decision to change the rules of the immunization campaign.

According to Ballalai, the measure represents the creation of a new crisis in the middle of a pandemic, when government officials should be working exactly in the opposite direction, in a search for improvements in management mechanisms to avoid this type of problem.

“The government divided the population and destroyed confidence in public health agencies,” said the expert. “Adherence to vaccination depends on several factors, such as trust in authorities, professionals and the health structure, which has been shaken,” he continued.

On Thursday, when announcing the remaining Thursday, the Jair Bolsonaro government (no party) changed immunization rules against Covid-19 and started recommending that adolescents without comorbidity not be vaccinated. Queiroga attributed the retreat to doubts about the safety of immunizing these young people and criticized states that have already started to immunize those under 18 years of age.

The change in vaccination came after President Jair Bolsonaro (non-party) and his supporters pressured Queiroga to review rules for immunizing teenagers.

Made in a hurry and without the knowledge of the technicians of the PNI (National Immunization Program), the decision to guide that young people under 18 years of age not be immunized took SUS managers, directors of Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) and even secretaries by surprise of the Ministry of Health. Queiroga attributed the retreat to doubts about the safety and effectiveness of immunizing in adolescents and criticized states that have already started to immunize those under 18 years of age.

For the vice president of Sbim, the announcement also took the entire medical community by surprise and led to a mass reaction against the decision. “It is the first time that we have published such a quick position in disagreement with the Ministry of Health. We work in partnership with the National Immunization Program, something fundamental for the country,” he said.

Like Sbim, other medical entities issued notes contrary to the ministry’s recommendation, and guided parents and guardians to continue taking the teenagers to be vaccinated — several states and capitals have already announced that they will not accept the new recommendation and maintained the immunization of minors.

The Brazilian Society of Pediatrics (SBP) released a note in which it defended the recommendations for vaccination of adolescents. “The SBP understands that unilateral decisions do not contribute to building a successful immunization program, with trust being one of the main pillars of vaccination actions,” the note said.

The Covid_AMB Extraordinary Monitoring Committee (CEM Covid AMB) also joined the criticism and took a stand against the minister’s guidance.

In common, the entities argue that the World Health Organization (WHO) recommends the vaccination of adolescents without comorbidities as long as the priority of the most vulnerable groups is respected.

In addition, the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) approved the application of Pfizer in this age group.