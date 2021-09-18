Tadeu Schmidt gains strength to replace Leifert at BBB – Prisma

It may be that a stone in the way completely changes the natural course of things, but everything leads us to the certainty of the name of Tadeu Schmidt in “BBB”, from 2022 on.

Date today, it will be himself. In fact, a way to also get rid of those “horses” of the “Fantastic”. Nobody deserve.

As a sports reporter, Schmidt worked for several programs: “Esporte Espetacular”, “Globo Esporte”, “Jornal Nacional”, “Fantástico” and “Bom Dia Brasil”.

In 2013, the journalist took over the presentation of “Fantástico”, also contributing to the creation of several paintings. Currently, he shares the role with Poliana Abritta.

As a curiosity, he wanted to be a volleyball player. He trained with this objective until he was 17 years old, when he was cut from the Brazilian children’s team. Disappointment drove him to pursue another goal and he ended up attending the College of Communication in Brasília, where he lived at the time.

In a statement to a Globo website, he said that “the invitation to ‘Fantástico’ was the most important I’ve ever received in my career. And the repercussion was also, arguably, the greatest”.

Now, it seems, a new challenge is coming.