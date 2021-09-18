Tales of Arise over 1 million units sold sets new series record • Eurogamer.pt

Bandai Namco is celebrating the successful release it is becoming Tales of Arise, capable of setting sales records in the Japanese company’s long-standing series.

Available since September 10th around the world, for PS4, Xbox One and PC, more than 1 million units of Tales of Arise have already been sold, which became the game in the series that has reached that level most quickly.

To thank the players for their support, Bandai Namco shared a video in which they celebrate the sales of Tales of Arise and thanks all players who embarked on this journey with Alphen and Shionne.

Arise also helped the series to exceed 25 million units sold and had the help of other games.

Tales of Berseria has sold over 2 million units since August 2016, while Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition has surpassed 1.5 million units sold since January 2019. Combining the two versions, Vesperia sales are over 2 .8 million units.