Taliban Replaces Ministry of Women’s Affairs with Ministry Known for Enforcement of Extremist Laws | World

In command of Afghanistan, the Taliban will replace the Ministry of Women’s Affairs with the Ministry of Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice. The ministry was responsible for enforcing harsh Islamic fundamentalist policies in the 1990s, when the extremist regime ruled Afghan soil for the first time.
At that time, Propagating Virtue and Preventing Addiction agents were known for whipping women walking alone on the street and demanding other behavior., inspired by a very strict interpretation of Islam.
What to expect from the future of women in Afghanistan?
Workers installed a new sign with the name ‘Ministry of Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice’ where the former women’s portfolio was located, reported the AFP.
Several messages posted in the past 24 hours on social media showed officials from the Ministry of Women’s Affairs demonstrating in front of the headquarters because they had allegedly been deposed.
“Nobody listens to our women”, denounced one netizen on Twitter, while another wrote sarcastically: “We could expect something different from these animals”.
No Taliban officials responded to AFP’s requests for an interview on Friday (17) to explain these facts.
During a pro-Taliban rally in front of Shaheed Rabbani University in Kabul, women hold posters and banners – “we don’t want co-education,” says one. — Photo: Aamir Qureshi
Although the insurgents insist they will govern with greater restraint than in their first term (1996-2001), they have not allowed most women to return to work and have introduced rules about their clothing at the university.
No women are on the Taliban’s new council of ministers, announced two weeks ago.
During the first government of the fundamentalists, women were excluded from public life and could only leave the house if they wore a burka and were accompanied by a male relative.