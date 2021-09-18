Taliban Replaces Ministry of Women’s Affairs with Ministry Known for Enforcement of Extremist Laws | World

2 of 2 During a pro-Taliban rally in front of Shaheed Rabbani University in Kabul, women hold posters and banners – “we don’t want co-education,” says one. — Photo: Aamir Qureshi

During a pro-Taliban rally in front of Shaheed Rabbani University in Kabul, women hold posters and banners – “we don’t want co-education,” says one. — Photo: Aamir Qureshi