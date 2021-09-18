Tati Quebra Barraco Unveils Anitta’s Intimate Tattoo Quote · TV News

In A Fazenda 2021, Tati Quebra Barraco said that he has seen Anitta’s controversial intimate tattoo. This Friday (17), the woman revealed that the power would have a phrase with sexual connotation written in the anus region: “spits before putting”. The funkeira also stated: “Everyone saw it”.

Which tiktoker from Paiol should enter A Fazenda 13?

Gathered in the living room, the pawns started talking about the drawing, and MC Gui pointed out: “But what would it be, what would a person do at the anus door? It’s something related to sex, I think.” “It’s ‘spit before it’s like that,” said Tati.

“I don’t think so, I don’t think it’s hers,” commented Solange Gomes, but the singer quickly countered: “Love, there’s her video. So you didn’t see her ass, which I saw, everyone saw it. When I saw it. , I thought it was in the navel, everyone was terrified. But then, everyone with their own. “

Rico Melquiades joined the conversation and confessed that he also wants to get an intimate tattoo: “I’m going to get mine. What do you think? What do I do with mine?”. “I don’t know, your ass is yours,” replied Tati.

Since the repercussion of the case of intimate tattoos, a rumor circulates on social networks that Anitta would have tattooed “spit first”, an expression in English that means “spit first”.

However, according to information released by the website Metrópoles, the real design is the phrase “I Luv U” (I love you). David Brasil also reinforced this version in an interview with humorist Maurício Meirelles.

