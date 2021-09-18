Temer says Moraes did not ‘go back a millimeter’ in conversation with Bolsonaro

Michel Temer (MDB), before writing a letter of retreat to Jair Bolsonaro last Thursday 9, brokered a phone call between the president and Supreme Court Minister Alexandre de Moraes, target of attacks by former captain on the 7th of September.

In a virtual event on Friday 17, Temer reported that the conversation was “friendly” and that the minister did not “retreat a millimeter” in the decisions taken.

“They chatted amicably after the president presented a document in which I only put a few topics. I noticed a very friendly, fraternal and proper conversation. Without Alexandre retreating a millimeter from what he legally does”, said Temer at the event, cited by the newspaper The globe. “It was a useful conversation at that time to relax”.

Since it tightened its grip on the F Inquirytake news and in the investigation of undemocratic acts, Moraes became the main target of Bolsonaro’s attacks. The president even said that he would refuse to comply with a new decision by the minister, during an impassioned speech on Independence Day. On the occasion, the former captain repeated offenses to Moraes, whom he called “scoundrel”.

The attack heightened the spirits of pocketnaristas, who raised the tone against Moraes and waited for the ‘next steps’ in the offensive. Truck drivers even closed roads asking for the minister’s dismissal. Politicians allied with the president and pro-government bloggers repeated the threats.

Bolsonaro, however, ‘took off his foot’ and backed off two days later. He said he respected Moraes and the institutions and momentarily stopped the attacks. The note was not well received by political supporters. A recent video in which Michel Temer laughs at an imitation of the president during a dinner complements the text reception scenario.

Bolsonaro, however, did not retreat from the publication and reaffirmed the points of the note. The pocket narists in the playpen said they were “getting it right” and “winning” with the card. He also admitted having made an agreement by the text, without providing details. The note also resonated well among Brazilians, being approved by 55% of those interviewed in the most recent PoderData survey. Acceptance was even greater among the president’s voters, with 65% approval.

