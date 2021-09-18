Tesouro Direto: with a political scenario on the radar, government bond rates rise on this 6th; fixed rate offers a return of up to 11.1%

(Rmcarvalho/Getty Images)

SAO PAULO – On a day with an empty economic agenda, the highlight of this Friday (17) is the developments in the political scenario with investors aware of the repercussions of the increase in the Tax on Financial Transactions (IOF) to fund the new Bolsa Família, in addition to the approval of the admissibility of the PEC of the court orders by a commission in the Chamber.

The market is closely following the announcement of yet another measure of the government’s “economic goodness” package, with a focus on boosting President Jair Bolsonaro’s popularity. In this context, the government bond market rose on Friday afternoon, with greater advances in premiums paid for fixed rate bonds, which rose up to 13 points.

• What is IOF: understand the tax increase and when it can be charged

In the afternoon update, the yield on fixed rate securities maturing in 2026 was 10.52%, against 10.37% in the early morning. A day earlier, the same security offered a return of 10.41%. The interest paid on the bond maturing in 2031, in turn, increased from 11.05% to 11.14%, against 11.04% on Thursday afternoon (16).

Among inflation-linked securities, the real interest rate offered by the IPCA+ Treasury maturing in 2035 and 2045 was 4.78%, above the 4.70% seen in the previous session. The real return of the IPCA Treasury with maturity in 2055 and payment of semiannual interest increased from 4.81% to 4.88%, in the 3pm update.

Check the prices and updated rates of all government bonds available for purchase at Tesouro Direto this Friday afternoon (17):

IOF, court orders and electoral surveys

The central focus of today’s repercussions in the market is the increase in the IOF tax and court orders. The day before, President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) signed a decree to raise tax rates related to credit operations for legal and natural persons. The measure is valid until the end of 2021.

The funds will be used to fund Auxílio Brasil – a new income transfer program that should replace Bolsa Família. With the measure, the program should directly serve around 17 million families, today there are 14.6 million. The average transfer should also rise and revolve around R$300 monthly. Currently, the value is at R$189.

According to the Ministry of Economy, the new IOF rates, which will take effect from next Monday (20), will be as follows: for legal entities (PJ), it will go from 0.0041% per day (referring to the rate annual rate of 1.50%) to 0.00559% (referring to the annual rate of 2.04%); for individuals, it will rise from 0.0082% per day (referring to the annual rate of 3.0%) to 0.01118% (referring to the annual rate of 4.08%).

The increase, according to the document, should also make the federal collection grow by R$ 2.14 billion.

The measure, however, goes against the grain of what the economy needs to recover, according to specialists. In addition to what is part of a package of “economic goodness” that has been announced by the president and that gains more strength after the release of electoral polls.

On the eve (16), for example, a new Datafolha survey showed that the disapproval of President Jair Bolsonaro continued in an upward trend, reaching a record level of 53% in September.

Also noteworthy is the approval this Thursday (16) of the admissibility of the PEC of precatoria by the Committee on Constitution and Justice and Citizenship (CCJ), by 32 votes in favor and 26 against. The matter will now go through a special committee, where it can receive changes.

The PEC sent by the government divides the payment of court orders of more than R$ 66 million into ten installments and imposes a provisional limitation on annual payments of court orders to 2.6% of net current revenue, which will also subject court orders between R$ 66,000 and R$66 million to an eventual installment payment. According to the text, the court orders of up to R$ 66,000 will be paid in full.

international scene

In the United States, the main indexes retreat this Friday (17), amidst ambiguous data on retail sales and unemployment insurance claims in the country released the day before.

Investors also echo research on what should be announced at the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, which begins next Tuesday (21).

Second survey carried out by Bloomberg, the Federal Reserve is expected to indicate at next week’s meeting that it is ready to scale back monthly asset purchases, with a formal announcement expected in November.

The survey of 52 economists also predicts that the US central bank should keep interest rates close to zero until 2022, and make two 0.25 percentage point increases by the end of 2023.

In Asia, the highlight is the injection of US$14 billion of liquidity into China’s financial system, with the aim of calming the market amid concerns about the Evergrande case.

The pressure on the securities of the real estate developer, however, continued. Investors remain concerned about the group’s debt problems.

