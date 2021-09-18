The best memes from God of War: Ragnarok

It’s been a week since the trailer for God of War: Ragnarok has been revealed, but the internet is still fresh in its mind, which means memes are popping up in full swing.

So, to end this Friday (17) in a good mood, we’ve put together some of the best jokes we’ve found!

The first montage is that classic Alan Grant hug from Jurassic Park, in none other than Thor.

But we also had a meme with Kratos himself defending the Norse god’s appearance.

Another love letter to Thor!

And we also had a young and modern Atreus, didn’t we?

A Mimir who is… well, mimir.

A Kratos with insomnia and headphones is all we need to feel represented.

God of War fans at 3 am last night. pic.twitter.com/FkB3xW2XPF — OBlackThunderO⚡ (@BT_BlackThunder) September 10, 2021

We don’t need an explanation for the next one. Just feel.

it will be so beautiful to see atreus sing iou biurifol to angrboda at the god of war ragnarok pic.twitter.com/UFeIoNJeHE — Mands (@MandsDracarys) September 10, 2021

And there was a meme that already traced a cruel fate to the octopuses.

The next one is for those with sharp English and want to fill out a… “Tyr List”?

The last one is for fans of games in Greek mythology. Who remembers?

God of War: Ragnarok is scheduled for release sometime in 2022.