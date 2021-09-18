The Farm: Rico declares war on Nego do Borel: ‘If I go to the farm, I’ll take the son of a*’

the weather between Rich Melquiades and Borel it’s not good on Record TV’s “A Fazenda 13”. In the first party of the reality show, the comedian told MC Gui that the singer is fake.

“I don’t like Nego do Borel. Listen, he’s doing VT here, old man,” Rico said. Then MC Gui alerted the pawn: “No, everyone has seen it. All of Brazil is watching.”

The comedian also said that he will take Nego to the farm, if he is the most voted and can pull another pawn. “If I go to the farm, I’ll take this son of a bitch. The problem is that he can become a farmer again because whoever goes to the fields can return to a farmer. That cock in the fucking fake ass could come back to a farmer,” Rico said.

MC Gui then asked the pawn to be calm that the audience sees what is the game of all the participants and even stated that he has a grudge against Nego do Borel for something that happened before the reality show. “Let him. Whoever enters a character here, you know what happens. If we’re being us, that’s what matters, you know? I have a problem with him and I didn’t want to bring it in here. But he’s pretending that nothing happened,” he said.

