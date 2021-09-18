the lucky numbers for today’s draw (18)







Currently, Mega Sena is accumulated in BRL 23.5 million! The next draw will be today, September 18th. So, there’s still time to bet, huh! But are you a lucky sign?

To have that little strength of the Universe, the lucky numbers of the sign will help you to know if your numbers are favorable.

The sum of the digits of the number reduced to unity must give the number of its sign. Pretty easy, isn’t it?!

Now let’s take the sign of Aquarius as an example, whose favorable numbers are 4 and 5.

Then you think of a number, like 34. Is it a favorable number?

Let’s add:

Adding 3 + 4 = 7

The number 7 is not a good number for Aquarium because it’s not among the lucky numbers, but we can make these cells even more specific to find the lucky numbers!

For more sophistication or to have more options, we can add the numbers of your sign with 5.

But why 5? Because it represents the date of this draw: 18 of 9th of 2021.

See: 1+ 8 + 9 + 2 + 0 + 2 + 1 = 2048. And then, 2 + 0 + 4 + 8 = 14 and 1 + 4 = 5. Okay?

So, adding the numbers of your sign with the 5 you can have one or two more numbers to try to hit the extremely difficult and persecuted Mega Sena to have a little help from the Universe. Good luck!

Just don’t forget that Mega Sena is only up to number 60, ok?

The numbers of each sign to bet on the next Mega Sena draw:

Aries (21/3 to 20/4)

Your lucky numbers are 1 and 9.

Adding to 5, this Saturday’s number, we have 6 and 5, that is, for this Mega Sena your numbers are 1, 9, 6 and 5.

Taurus (4/21 to 5/20)

Your lucky numbers are 5 and 6. For Saturday now, 5, 6, 1 and 2.

Twins (21/5 to 20/6)

Your lucky numbers are 5 and 6. To bet this Saturday, use 5, 6, 1 and 2.

Cancer (6/21/7)

Your lucky numbers are 2 and 9. For the next draw, pick numbers 2, 9, 7 and 5.

Lion (22/7 to 22/8)

Their numbers are 1 and 3, but adding to 5 we have: 1, 3 and 6 and 8.

Virgin (8/23 to 9/22)

5 and 8 are your lucky numbers, but this Saturday believe in 5 and 8 and 1, and 4.

Libra (9/23 to 10/22)

Librans have 4 and 6 as their traditional numbers. Adding to 5, the lucky numbers are: 4, 6, 9 and 2.

Scorpio (10/23 to 11/21)

Their traditional numbers are 7 and 9. For this Saturday, 7, 9, 3 and 5.

Sagittarius (11/22 to 12/21)

3 and 9 are your special numbers. Adding to 5 we have: 3, 9 and 8 and 5.

Capricorn (22/12 to 20/1)

Your numbers are 6 and 8. For this Mega Sena, bet on 6, 8, 2 and 4.

Aquarium (21/1 to 19/2)

4 and 5 are the numbers associated with your sign. For the next draw, use 4, 5, 9 and 1.

Fish (20/2 to 20/3)

Your lucky numbers are 2 and 7. Adding with the date of this Mega Sena, you get 2, 7 and 3.

Once you’ve done your game, to lift your spirits and send out positive energy, find out how you would react if you win the lottery!