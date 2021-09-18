The Netflix series with the most 2021 Emmy nominations

Once again, Netflix dominated top Emmy nominations, TV’s most important awards. In all, the platform received 129 nominations for 29 different series. Streaming was ahead of Disney and Amazon, but ended up losing to HBO – which received 130. The Crown once again established itself as the company’s most acclaimed series, with 24 nominations.

The Crown is one of Netflix’s most popular series, and focuses on the trajectory of Queen Elizabeth II and the British Royal Family from the coronation of the Monarch to events of the late 20th century.

The most recent season of the series has gained an even greater amount of fans by introducing two extremely important women to the history of England: Princess Diana and Margaret Thatcher.

See below all the nominations The Crown has received for the 2021 Emmy, and rate the show’s chances in each category.

The Crown’s 2021 Emmy Success

First, it’s important to remember that the Emmy is split between the technical categories and the main awards. The technical award took place on September 11th and 12th, 2021, and the main event takes place on September 19th.

In the technical awards, The Crown was nominated for 13 categories and won 4: Best Guest Actress in a Drama Series (Claire Foy), Drama Series Cast, Single-Camera Series Photography (1 hour) and Camera Drama Series Edit Single (1 hour).

In the main event, The Crown has 11 nominations in 7 Best Drama Series, Drama Series Actor, Drama Series Actress, Drama Series Supporting Actor, Drama Series Supporting Actress, Drama Series Direction, and Drama Series Script.

In the evening’s main award, Best Drama Series category, The Crown competes with The Boys (Amazon), Bridgerton (Netflix), The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu), Lovecraft Country (HBO), The Mandalorian (Disney+), Pose (FX ) and This Is Us (NBC).

For Best Actor in a Drama Series, The Crown is nominated for Josh O’Connor, the interpreter of Prince Charles. The star competes with Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us), Jonathan Majors (Lovecraft Country), Regé-Jean Page (Bridgerton), Billy Porter (Pose) and Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason).

The Crown has two Best Actress nominations: Olivia Colman (Queen Elizabeth II) and Emma Corrin (Princess Diana). The pair face Uzo Aduba (In Treatment), Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale), MJ Rodriguez (Pose) and Jurnee Smollett (Lovecraft Country).

In the Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series category, The Crown has three nominations: Gillian Anderson (Margaret Thatcher), Helena Bonham Carter (Princess Margaret) and Emerald Fennell (Camilla Parker-Bowles).

Also competing in the category are actresses Madeline Brewer, Ann Dowd, Samira Wiley and Yvonne Strahovski; from The Handmaid’s Tale, and Aunjanue Ellis from Lovecraft Country.

For Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, The Crown nominee is Tobias Menzies, Prince Philip. The actor competes with Giancarlo Esposito (The Mandalorian), OT Fagbenle (The Handmaid’s Tale), John Lithgow (Perry Mason), Max Minghella (The Handmaid’s Tale), Chris Sullivan (This Is Us), Bradley Whitford (The Handmaid’s Tale) and Michael K. Williams (posthumous, Lovecraft Country).

For Best Screenplay in a Drama Series, Peter Morgan competes with Rebecca Sonnenshine (The Boys), Yahlin Chang (The Handmaid’s Tale), Misha Green (Lovecraft Country), Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau (The Mandalorian) and Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk , Steven Canals, Janet Mock and Our Lady J (Pose).

Finally, for Best Director, Benjamin Caron and Jessica Hobbs compete with Julie Anne Robinson (Bridgerton), Liz Garbus (The Handmaid’s Tale), Jon Favreau (The Mandalorian) and Steven Canals (Pose).

The 2021 Emmy main ceremony takes place on September 19th. See below for the latest season trailer of The Crown.