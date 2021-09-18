The next September moon could be a watershed for these signs: see!

To share chirp To share To share The e-mail

I’ve never met anyone who didn’t think the full moon was beautiful. When you look at its mysterious glow, it reminds you of how vast the universe really is and magnificent. And if you’re an astrology lover, you know the full moon is serious business. After all, this is the most climatic phase of the 28-day lunar cycle, and it’s the time when revelations come and changes occur. It’s also when the truth comes out and throws you in new directions. Get ready, as the September 2021 full moon in Pisces will most affect these zodiac signs—Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, and Pisces—and for them, this lunar event could be a game-changer.

If your sun or ascendant is in a changeable sign, this next full moon will light up your angular houses. These houses include the first house of self, the fourth house of home and family, the seventh house of partnerships, and the 10th house of career, all of which are the most significant areas of your birth chart. This essentially means the next full moon – which occurs on September 20th at 19:54.m. ET – could potentially create so much change for these zodiac signs.

This full moon will splash into the spiritual waters of Pisces, encouraging you to embrace the limitlessness of your soul and the universal love that surrounds you. Pisces is an expansive zodiac sign that knows no boundaries, pushing you to stretch your imagination as well as your penchant for empathy.

Mutable signs have a lot for them on this full moon. Here’s what they can expect:

Gemini: You are gaining a better understanding of your career

This full moon can evoke big changes in your career. In the beginning, however, it can take opportunities from you. After all, focusing on pipe dreams will only put you even further away from realizing your ultimate dream. Let this full moon guide you to the career you’ve always wanted. While embracing your new path may feel awkward at first, be prepared to assume authority over your reputation and professional status.

Virgo: Your relationships are taking center stage

There may be some big revelations surrounding your relationships on this full moon. You may find that a relationship is becoming more meaningful, leading you to make deeper commitments. However, you may also find that a relationship is no longer working, leading you to correct it or embrace the separation process. Anyway, this full moon is teaching you so much about the kind of relationship you need.

Sagittarius: You are embracing changes in your personal life

This full moon can strike an incredibly sincere chord. He has the power to evoke changes in your home life as well as your family dynamics. Repressed issues may surface, prompting you to finally discuss the elephant in the room. This full moon can also inspire you to redesign your living space and make it your own. It can even bring you closer to your loved ones, which includes your blood relatives and your chosen family.

Pisces: You’re coming to terms with how you really feel

Get ready to dive deep into your psyche. This full moon is lighting up the sky on your behalf, helping you to understand more clearly who you are and who you are becoming. This full moon can help you shed so many layers, revealing your authentic self. This can help you understand the person you were and motivate you to become the person you want to be. Embrace the process, because it’s freeing you. You can even experiment with hard seltzers if you’re in the mood. The possibilities are endless.















