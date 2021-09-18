The remedies suggested by Anatel in the sale of Oi Móvel to rivals

*With Miriam Aquino

Anatel’s analysis of the technical area regarding the sale of Oi Móvel to rivals Claro, TIM and Vivo says that the impacts on the retail market will be minimal, and may even lead to reduced prices and improved services since the company has mobile infrastructure deficient.

However, it is considered that there is a risk that the operation will affect wholesale, in particular, regional internet providers and MVNOs. Therefore, the technicians recommend that the sale be approved, but that the following remedies be imposed on the performance of Claro, TIM and Vivo, which will have a short validity, however, of 18 months and until the publication of a new General Plan of Goals of Competition (PGMC).

Within 60 days after publication of consent

Presenting Reference Offers in the Relevant National Roaming Market, with the objective of serving Small Providers – PPP. The offer must include voice, data and messaging services, in all available technologies, including machine-to-machine (M2M) and Internet of Things (IoT) communication;

The companies must also preserve the conditions of the National Roaming contracts in force for Oi Móvel;

They must provide isonomic and non-discriminatory service to visiting users (roaming) of Personal Mobile Service Authorized (SMP), SMP Authorized through the Virtual Network and Virtual Network Accredited, including for users of the same Registration Area (in a regime of Industrial Exploration);

Guide prices to the results of the cost model, maintaining the possibility of establishing price ranges by quantity and contract term, including for contracting regimes free from revenue commitments (pay as you go);

Eliminate the distinction of technical or commercial treatment for regions subject to coverage targets contracted with the granting authority;

Extinguish exclusive conditions, preference or unjustified restrictions on the right to contract National Roaming.

Within 90 days after publication of consent

Claro, TIM and Vivo must send Anatel a reference offer for exploring the Personal Mobile Service by an Authorized or Accredited MVNO;

offers must have fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory contracting conditions, under a regime of free negotiation and pricing;

shall contain voice, data and messaging services, in all available technologies, including for machine-to-machine (M2M) and Internet of Things (IoT) communication devices.

Within 60 days after publication of consent