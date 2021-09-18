The “right guy” for Bayern, Nagelsmann seeks leadership of Alemão a month after first title in career | german football

“He may be the right guy for Bayern, but he needs to win titles. If he doesn’t, then something is wrong.” The praise with a touch of charge came from German idol Lothar Matthäus hours before coach Julian Nagelsmann disputed his first decision in charge of Bayern Munich, the German Super Cup, against Borussia Dortmund, exactly a month ago.

1 out of 5 Julian Nagelsmann, coach of Bayern Munich — Photo: Art: InfoEsporte Julian Nagelsmann, coach of Bayern Munich — Photo: Art: InfoEsporte

Without mincing words, Matthäus defined the different levels of expectation between a promising coach, which Nagelsmann had already confirmed to be with good work in a row at Hoffenheim and, especially, at RB Leipzig, and the commander of one of the powers of European football, always favorite in domestic competitions.

At 34 years old, turned on July 23, Nagelsmann is the youngest coach to take over Bayern, a six-time UEFA Champions League winner, four-time world champion and holder of a record 32 German titles, the last nine in a row, among other achievements.

Bayern Munich agrees renewal with Leon Goretzka until 2026

2 of 5 Jules Nagelsmann, new Bayern coach — Photo: REUTERS Jules Nagelsmann, new Bayern coach — Photo: REUTERS

If the cups multiply at the club’s headquarters, for the new coach they are still an objective to reach. Until taking over Bayern, his main “achievements” had been to free Hoffenheim from relegation in the 2015/16 season, when he debuted as a coach, at the age of 28, and lead RB Leipzig to the semifinals of the Champions League, in 2019/20 , and the runner-up at the German Cup last season.

Perhaps Nagelsmann did not even hear Matthäus’ statement at the Super Cup promotion event, but he had certainly already assimilated the words of Bayern’s CEO, former goalkeeper Oliver Khan, in his official presentation as coach of the club on 7 July :

The expectations here at Bayern are not small, we always want to play successful football and that is what we hope Julian will do. — Oliver Khan, CEO of Bayern Munich

– He has the qualities for that, and we are completely convinced that Julian is the right person for us to achieve our goals – completed the former German and Bayern goalkeeper, sitting next to the new coach at the press conference held at Bayern headquarters.

3 out of 5 Julian Nagelsmann (from back) celebrates German Super Cup victory with Bayern players — Photo: ANKE WAELISCHMILLER / AFP Julian Nagelsmann (from back) celebrates with Bayern players winning the German Super Cup — Photo: ANKE WAELISCHMILLER / AFP

Nagelsmann is only a year older than Lewandowski

Surrounded by high expectations, Nagelsmann officially debuted at Bayern with a 1-1 draw with Borussia Mönchengladbach, at the opening of the Bundesliga, August 13th. Four days later came the first fire test, in the final of the German Super Cup, just hours after Matthaus’ verdict: “Need to win titles”.

No sooner said than done. In the opponent’s house, the Bayern beat Borussia Dortmund 3-1, guaranteeing the new coach’s first career trophy. A result built by the two pillars of the team, both of the Nagelsmann “generation”: Robert Lewandowski, 33, one younger than the coach, scored twice, and Thomas Müller, 32, scored the other.

Used to dealing in previous teams with players, mostly still in search of success and affirmation, Nagelsmann now works with internationally renowned names. A challenge for which he seems to have been prepared since the beginning of his career, as he reported in an interview with ge Arminia Bielefeld coach Frank Kramer, who had Nagelsmann as an assistant when he ran the Hoffenheim in 2012.

There was a time when he needed to give instructions to Eren Derdiyok, a player of ours who was from the Swiss national team, a good player. Eren was failing to follow directions on the field, so Nageslmann spoke really loud and clear about what to do. I just waited to see Eren’s reaction, and he took the instruction well. At that point, I knew I didn’t have to worry about his personality. — Frank Kramer, coach of Arminia Bielefeld

– He is very clear in his ideas about football, this is what we can still observe when we see his teams playing. After ten years, he has the sensitivity to know when to push and when to wait. With the experience he has gained, he has even more patience to know how to get things done, how to deal with players, not just putting pressure on them but also getting into their minds and hearts. That’s something that comes with experience, of course,” Kramer noted.

4 out of 5 Julian Nagelsmann coach Hoffenheim Bayern — Photo: AFP Julian Nagelsmann coach Hoffenheim Bayern — Photo: AFP

Nagelsmann worked with Tuchel early in his career

Former Augsburg defender, Nagelsmann withdrew from football in 2008, aged 21, without even having played professionally, due to repeated knee injuries. He became an analyst at the club, working with fellow rookie Thomas Tuchel, now the champion of the Champions League with Chelsea.

With a degree in Sports Science, Nagelsmann assisted in the under-17 teams at Munich 1860 and then at Hoffenheim. In 2012, at age 25, he was called to join Kramer’s coaching staff in the first team. The board had already seen him as the future coach of the team, a position he assumed in February 2016, replacing Huub Stevens, who stepped down at the age of 62 due to heart problems.

In his debut as a coach, he had only one task: to save a team that had won only two of the 20 matches played from relegation. In the remaining 14 rounds, he took Hoffenheim to 15th place, one position and one point above the sticking zone.

5 out of 5 Joelinton Hoffenheim — Photo: Getty Images/AFP Joelinton Hoffenheim — Photo: Getty Images/AFP

A forward for Hoffenheim that season, Brazilian Joelinton, now at Newcastle, in the English first division, highlights two characteristics that he noticed in the young coach: tactical knowledge and squad management.

Since he arrived, he has always shown personality. He was a smart guy, who knew what he had to do, and very quickly won over the players. The tactical part and the cast management were always very good. Everyone saw the quality of it. — Joelinton, Newcastle forward, former Hoffenheim player under Nagelsmann

– We were in a very difficult phase in 2016. He saved the team from relegation, along with the players, and in the first year he had since the beginning, he had a good campaign and led the team to play in the Champions Playoffs. He has always shown himself to be a very capable professional. I knew that at one time or another he would make it to a big team like Bayern – completed.

Unbeaten after seven competitive games for Bayern

In just five years, even with no titles on his resume, Nagelsmann won the Bavarian giant’s trust to replace Hansi Flick, the coach who led Bayern to the Triple Crown in the 2019/20 season (Champions League, German and German Cup ), and left this year to take over the German national team.

For now, the start is more than satisfactory. Since winning the Super Cup, Bayern de Nagelsmann has only won: in addition to the victory over Borussia Dortmund in the final, there were three victories in the Bundesliga, the last one about his former team, RB Leipizg; an impressive rout of 12 to 0 over the modest Bremer SV, from the fifth division, for the German Cup; it’s the 3-0 last Tuesday over Barcelona, on the team’s debut on UEFA Champions League.

Kimmich says Bayern could “have won too much” against Barcelona, ​​and Müller talks about “fun”

This Saturday, Bayern can assume, albeit provisionally, the leadership of the German Championship. With ten points, the Bavarian team receives Bochum, 13th place. Leader Wolfsburg, with 12 points, enters the field on Sunday, at the end of the fifth round, at home, against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Check out the full table of the German Championship

Raised in Landsbergh am Lech, 65 kilometers from Munich, Nagelsmann knows that a German Super Cup means very little, and the German leadership is just routine for the club. For now, they only serve as a good calling card. To win over the crowd – and fulfill the expectations of past idols – he still has a whole season ahead of him. If the eyes of the world expect titles, the young coach knows he can deliver more than that.