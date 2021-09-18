The time to take money from cryptocurrencies like Ethereum and Cardano may have arrived, shows indicator

SAO PAULO – A cryptocurrency indicator has begun to signal danger to those who invest in altcoins, as they are called Ethereum (ETH), Binance Coin (BNB), Cardano (ADA) and all other cryptoactives that are not Bitcoin or stablecoins.

It is the Bitcoin Dominance (BTCD), which measures the share of Bitcoin in the total capitalization of cryptocurrencies. Depending on market conditions, analysts understand that an increase in dominance could mean losses for other currencies, especially when the price of BTC is not rising strongly.

The fear is that this is the current case. With no impetus to go above $50,000 for about 10 days, Bitcoin has been trading in an uncertain area that gives little indication of a trend. These would be the right ingredients for altcoins to start devaluing sharply if Bitcoin dominance continues to rise.

If this does happen, several cryptocurrencies could start to fall even if the BTC remains more or less stable, directly harming those who decided to diversify the portfolio with riskier assets in search of higher profits. If Bitcoin has risen 1,150% since the low of March 2020 until now, Ethereum has soared 3,600% and Cardano recorded an impressive 12,000% gain over the same period.

Right now, Bitcoin dominance should pose more risk to anyone thinking about getting into altcoins now. In this case, it might be better to wait for the next market movement. “If you are considering going into altcoins now, I would say: be careful,” warns cryptocurrency trader Vinícius Terranova.

The analyst also ponders that the time has not come to get out of altcoins if the investor bought back there and is in profit. Anyway, even those who are already surfing the 2021 valuation should keep an eye on Bitcoin’s dominance in search of a clearer sign of the market’s top, more specifically at the 43% level – at the end of the article, the dominance was at 41 .91%. If the indicator exceeds this level, liquidating altcoins may be safer.

The distance to the critical level seems small for the crypto market, but a 3% advance could take time to occur as dominance does not have the same price volatility. The last time the indicator was so low was in May 2018, and the high when the BTC soared at the turn of the year was 72.5%.

If dominance continues to rise without a Bitcoin price spike, altcoins are likely to start to suffer, particularly those that have risen very quickly in recent weeks. Assets such as Solana (SOL) and Avalanche (AVAX), for example, would be more vulnerable to intense falls than the others positioned at the top of the global ranking by market value.

Long-term optimism for altcoins persists, but the timing calls for caution. “At this specific moment I prefer to be in Bitcoin or even in dollars”, says the crypto specialist.

Invest in the most affordable cryptocurrency funds on the market: open a free XP account!

Related