‘The Voice Kids’: Semifinal to have special musicals with voices that participated in the season | 2021

Prepare hearts because it’s coming to Semifinal from The Voice Kids! 😍 Nine participants will perform on the stage of the reality show this Sunday, 9/19, and the audience will be able to vote for their favorite voice once again! Of the three talents that sing on each team, two will make it to the grand final. The audience saves one and the technician another.

Find out how to vote for ‘The Voice Kids’!

But the program promises even more emotions! Former participants of the season return to the stage for very special presentations. Between one performance and another of the semifinalists, the public will be able to follow once again the talent of Clara Dantas and Edu Lima Sanfoneiro, who were from Time Gaby, will sing together “Do not Cry anymore”; Kaori Yokota and Maria Alice Xavier, who were from Team Brown, will do a version of “Old childhood”, and Anna Clara Dias and Paulinho Arretado, who were on Time Teló, will perform to the sound of “All together”.

Cast of 'The Voice Kids' in the Quarter Finals — Photo: Isabella Pinheiro/Gshow

🤩 The expectation of technicians

If we are already with a racing heart, imagine only the technicians who are super emotional in this final stretch?! Charlie Brown, Gaby Amarantos and Michel Telo they take stock of the season and tell how the expectations are for this Sunday.

“I make a magnificent Bludger. I’m very happy with the Gaby team, with the evolution of these talents and very surprised at how you see something in the rehearsal, it’s time and they surprise us in a way that we totally change our mind”, vibrates the technician.

Gaby Amarantos at 'The Voice Kids' — Photo: Isabella Pinheiro/Gshow

Brown is just gratitude! “It’s been a wonderful edition, full of surprises and emotions. The Team is a beautiful gift, with so many talents gathered, surprising us with each new presentation. I never tire of saying how I’ll miss it, this approach, this confidence moves us a lot. that they have with our work and guidance. And the popular vote makes everything more exciting!”.

Carlinhos Brown at 'The Voice Kids' — Photo: Isabella Pinheiro/Gshow

And Teló shows that he is confident about what is to come. “I have a team that is very strong in the competition. They are spectacular singers, artists and children, with unbelievable talent. We are well prepared for the new stages, semifinals and finals. I am sure they will make beautiful presentations. And the Public voting is very special, for us it works like a thermometer. It is important for everyone to know who the public is rooting for and who is touching their hearts. After all, the artist lives from the public.”

Michel Teló at 'The Voice Kids' — Photo: Isabella Pinheiro/Gshow

🎤 Check out the orpresentations

O Gaby Team is the first to open the afternoon with presentations by Izabelle Ribeiro, Izadora Rodrigues and Ruany Keveny. Then, the audience sees the duet of Clara Dantas and Edu Lima Sanfoneiro.

Izabelle Ribeiro, Izadora Rodrigues and Ruany Keveny — Photo: Artur Meninea and Isabella Pinheiro/Gshow

Soon after, the Team Brown arrives with everything! Helloysa do Pandeiro, Isabelly Sampaio and Sofia Farah show why they deserve to win a place in the final, and then the cute meter explodes with the return of Kaori Yokota and Maria Alice Xavier.

Helloysa do Pandeiro, Isabelly Sampaio and Sofia Farah — Photo: Artur Meninea and Isabella Pinheiro/Gshow

And, finally, it’s the turn of the Teló Team with shows by Gustavo Bardim, Laís Menezes and Maria Victória. And guests Anna Clara Dias and Paulinho Arretado close the musicals.

Gustavo Bardim, Laís Menezes and Maria Victória — Photo: Artur Meninea and Isabella Pinheiro/Gshow

Don’t miss the Semifinal of the The Voice Kids on TV Globo after ‘Maximum Temperature’! The new season of reality can also be seen on the screens of gloob, every Friday – following the Sunday broadcast on TV Globo.

