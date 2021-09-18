‘There is no other proof’ · TV News

Sheshi (Fernando Pavão) will barely have time to mourn the death of Amarilis (Marianna Alexandre) in Genesis. After all, Potiphar (Val Perré) will reveal that the princess, before dying, found a message from Apepi (undisclosed actor) in Kamesha’s (Kizi Vaz) belongings. “There is no other proof, besides the ones that your sister gave me”, confesses the general in Record’s biblical novel.

The pharaoh will indulge in drink after seeing the young woman being poisoned right in front of him in the serials of Camilo Pellegrini, Stephanie Ribeiro and Raphaela Castro. He will even send innocent people to the gallows in search of someone responsible for the tragedy.

Potiphar will put an end to Sheshi’s misdeeds by revealing the main suspect in the attack in the scenes that will be shown from next Tuesday (21). “It’s impossible. Kamesha?”, the king of Egypt will ask.

“I waited to speak out of grief, Sovereign. But Amarilis came to me on the eve of his death and showed me this papyrus he found in the second royal wife’s things. She asked me not to tell you anything before getting more evidence. And, after everything that happened, I thought it wise to wait,” the officer explained.

He will point out that he was also suspicious of the story and searched the palace for another trace left by the possible traitor. There is no proof other than what your sister gave me. I searched the harem and the entire palace, but there is no other trace,” laments Neferíades’ husband (Dandara Albuquerque).

“What about the poisoning? It was Apepi, wasn’t it?” Sheshi will insist, desperate to rid Kamesha of the accusations. “I don’t think so, sir. I believe that neither the message of this papyrus nor the others that came through the riddles are from Apepi”, will surprise Potiphar, who will continue the reasoning:

Think with me, sovereign: Apepi knows that if he tried to take his life, it would be an act of war. But he has no army and no ability to attack or defend. He wouldn’t start a battle knowing he doesn’t stand a chance.

“And if it wasn’t Apepi, then who then?” will ask the character of Fernando Pavão, annoyed. “It seems that the only person who has this answer is the second royal wife,” will lament Potiphar.

Genesis is a free adaptation of the first book of the Bible. The serial is divided into seven phases , and, currently, Record exhibits the seventh: José do Império. In addition to spoilers, the TV news publishes the summary of the biblical novel.

