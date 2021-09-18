‘They don’t know what poverty is’ · TV News

On GloboNews, Natuza Nery was moved by a report on hunger in Brazil this Friday (17) and called on government officials to take action on this issue. The commentator asked the politicians live about the reality of Brazil and opined: “They don’t know what poverty is.”

After showing an article in the 4:00 pm Edition about a family that is in a situation of social vulnerability, the journalist’s voice was choked and began her comment: “We won’t work! There’s no way Brazil can work if these people don’t have a job, don’t have the slightest dignity, which is the condition of feeding their children”.

“The dream of these Brazilians is that their children are able to do this. But they, until this moment, seem condemned to have the same future that their parents had. So, it is very painful to watch a report like this and to know that there in Brasília there are many people who don’t even see it, who have never been to one of these places. And these places are not far away, they are right there near Brasília. They don’t go, they don’t know what poverty is,” Natuza pointed out.

In the comment, the journalist recalled a conversation with Economy Minister Paulo Guedes. “I’ve come to a conclusion since then: every economy minister needs to do an internship in Brazil, and it’s not deep Brazil, it’s Brazil that is on their side,” he pointed out.

“If you don’t know Brazil, it is very easy to discuss fiscal policy, political turmoil. What is difficult is to do something that solves these people’s lives because, again, we will all be failures, middle class, rich and, above all, the more vulnerable population, if we don’t solve all of their lives. These people are only standing thanks to the solidarity of the people,” added Natuza, in a choked voice.

On social networks, viewers were also moved by the journalist’s position. “I share Natuza Nery’s outrage and indignation about seeing 27 million people below the poverty line and no one doing anything!” wrote Henrique Negri.

“I cried with you, Natuza, the GloboNews report is shocking. Hunger literally hurts”, reinforced Rita Lopes.

Check out the repercussion of the case:

I cried with you @NatuzaNery the report of @GloboNews by Journalist Barbara is shocking😭😭😭😭😭HUNGER IT LITERALLY HURTS pic.twitter.com/MIdr0ZnXg2 — Rita Lopes 🆘 (@RitaLop23715070) September 17, 2021

I share the revolt and indignation of the @NatuzaNery about seeing 27 MILLION people below the poverty line and no one doing anything! pic.twitter.com/eh7zkLzeuo — Henrique Negri (@HenryNegri) September 17, 2021