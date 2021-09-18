Third way studies next steps after demonstrations against Bolsonaro

João Amoêdo (New), Alessandro Vieira (Citizenship), Simone Tebet (MDB) and Luiz Henrique Mandetta (DEM) in the acts of last Sunday (12): third way representatives discuss alternatives to the polarization between Bolsonaro and Lula in the 2022 elections.| Photo: Reproduction/Twitter

Despite the low public participation in the demonstrations against President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) last weekend, politicians involved in the construction of a so-called third way candidacy positively evaluate the exposure taken in the acts. During the protests, several pre-candidates spoke and defended an alternative to the polarization between Bolsonaro and former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in next year’s elections.

“Corruption in Brazil did not start with the PT and it did not start with Bolsonaro. Corruption has been rooted in Brazil for a long time. All the work that many good people did to fight this evil was thrown away by Jair Bolsonaro. He played out the Lava Jato and set fire to all those who put their heads at risk. We are not condemned to live choosing between the corrupt on the left and the corrupt on the right, “said and senator Alessandro Vieira (SE), pre-candidate to Planalto Palace for Citizenship.

Last Wednesday (15), Vieira’s party and the PV, also involved in third way articulations, joined left-wing parties to articulate new demonstrations against Bolsonaro. Other subtitles such as PSD, MDB, PSDB and Novo were also invited, but were not present. The expectation, however, is that pre-candidates of these parties will participate in the next acts against the government, which should take place on October 2nd and November 15th. The representatives of these parties believe that exposure and involvement in organizing the demonstrations can benefit the group’s pre-candidates.

Responsible for the articulation of the DEM, former minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta claims that the demonstration was a first step for movements against the Bolsonaro government. Despite the presence and speeches of the pre-candidates involved in the articulation of the third way, Mandetta did not see the acts as an electoral movement. “Most I saw was spontaneous. There was no party calling there and there was no machine in the previous organization”, says the former minister.

Convened since July by movements such as Vem Pra Rua, Livres and Movimento Brasil Livre (MBL), the demonstrations against the Bolsonaro government had the adhesion of politicians, parties and some trade union centrals closed a few days before the date for the protests. At the time, only parties like PT and Psol refused to participate in the movements due to past political differences.

For the next few months, Mandetta, who has been tested as a pre-candidate, says he will continue to mobilize and meet with political leaders and other political representatives, with former minister Sergio Moro, for example.

“People have to understand that we are living in 2021. We are holding weekly meetings and discussing Brazil’s problems according to the themes. This week we are going to discuss proposals for the energy part, which is being a big problem right now with this crisis. We have already done five themes and we are building a government program. This thing about the candidacy and the name itself, it will be clarified in the first half of next year. Politics is done like this, one step at a time,” said Mandetta.

Also involved in articulations, the president of Citizenship, Roberto Freire, dismisses that last weekend’s demonstrations were based on testing the viability of the third way. According to him, the parties are focused on resolving internal divisions in order to later reach a consensus on the most viable name.

“The demonstrations did not focus on the third way, because if you do this, you divide what cannot be divided. We are taking the first steps towards building a great broad front that will defeat the fascist Bolsonaro. We talk about the third way and 2022 among those involved”, says Freire.

Fear backs away from the possibility of a third way

Involved in the construction of the letter to the nation released by President Jair Bolsonaro last week, former President Michel Temer withdrew from the MDB’s articulations through a third way. To the Correio Braziliense newspaper, the emedebist said that he finds it difficult for the pre-candidates to unite.

“In all honesty, I’m finding this story complicated. I don’t think it’s easy for the top third party candidates, at any given time, to give up the candidacy, prioritizing only one candidate (…) you see that if there are many candidates, those who polarized gain with it,” said Temer.

The declaration comes less than a month after the former president landed in Brasília to launch an MDB manifesto that would guide the negotiations of the wing of the party that defends a third way candidacy. This group was trying to stop the negotiations of MDB chiefs who approached Lula, such as former senator Romero Jucá and former president José Sarney.

Temer’s allies even listed Senator Simone Tebet (MS) as a possible pre-candidate for the party. However, Temer stated that he does not believe that the party will continue with this position. “I’ve known the MDB for a long time, right? And it’s always been like that… I’ve always wanted to launch a candidate and often ends up not launching. Today, there is a beautiful pre-candidate, Simone Tebet, but I don’t know if the party will go with that position until the end,” he said.

Despite this, the senator has signaled that she will remain involved in the articulations to build an alternative candidacy to Bolsonaro and Lula. To her interlocutors, the emedebista has stated that the search has to be for someone who can take President Bolsonaro out of the second round dispute.

The DEM and PSD dispute for the president of the Senate

This week, the presidents of the PSD, Gilberto Kassab, and the DEM, ACM Neto, participated in a virtual event with investors where they debated the electoral scenario for 2022. .

One of the impasses is in the articulation of Kassab to remove the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco, from the DEM and affiliate him to the PSD. In the debate, Kassab says he trusts that he will be able to attract the Minas Gerais senator to the PSD to fight for the Planalto Palace. ACM Neto, on the other hand, has another alternative if former minister Mandetta is not politically viable.

“I believe that President Lula may be in the second round with the third way in the dispute”, declared Kassab. According to the president of the PSD, there is “no problem” between him and ACM Neto over the dispute over Pacheco.

In addition to an eventual Mandetta candidacy, ACM Neto confirmed for the first time that the DEM is heading towards a merger with the PSL. The former mayor of Salvador is negotiating with Luciano Bivar, president of the PSL, a union that could transform the new party into the largest in the Chamber and, as a result, receive the largest share of party and electoral funds. “The next 15 days will be decisive, and we will have an idea if this merger will go ahead or not,” stated ACM Neto without giving further details.

PSDB can give up plate head

At the same meeting, the president of the PSDB, Bruno Araújo (PSDB), did not rule out withdrawing the launch of a name as a running mate to support someone with greater chances of winning in 2022. The party is going through a process of internal caucuses to choose the presidential candidate, which should only be defined in November. Governors Eduardo Leite (RS) and João Doria (PSDB); Senator Tasso Jereissati; and former senator Arthur Virgílio (AM) compete for the vacancy.

“Of course, the one chosen from a process as vigorous and strong as this one comes out with a lot of political force, but it is up to him to demonstrate that he has political, personal, republican leadership, to make this set of forces understand that he is the best name, or have enough humility to understand that another political force has emerged,” said Araújo.