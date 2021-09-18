“This is how we dress”: Afghan women abroad share colorful traditional costumes | Fashion

All it takes is a quick Google search of women’s traditional attire in Afghanistan to find dozens of images of colorful silk dresses and descriptions of how they are worn especially for particular occasions such as weddings. Dozens of Afghan women around the world have started a movement on social media in which they show their typical costumes, in response to a photograph, where around 300 women are shown sitting in a classroom at the University of Kabul, dressed in black from head to toe. feet waving the Taliban flag.

It was the historian and gender studies researcher Bahar Jalali, a native of Afghanistan, living in the US, who started the #DoNotTouchMyClothes movement (“Don’t touch my clothes”, in free translation). Jalali published a photograph, on twitter, in a lush green dress “This is Afghan culture. I’m wearing a traditional Afghan dress”, she wrote in the caption, to then encourage other women to share their traditional costumes.

The green dress in the photograph, says the university professor, in another publication, was made in the ancestral province of Ghanzi, in Afghanistan. “The Taliban recently destroyed a historic monument in Ghanzi. This dress represents cultural resistance. Using it represents defying repression”, he defends. The historian has shared, in recent days, several old photographs of Afghanistan. In the images, the women can be seen in colorful costumes, including a photograph of their mother from 1969, in a floral-patterned v-neck dress.

“Our cultural costumes are not Dementor clothes”

This week, dozens of Afghan women living abroad responded to Bahar Jalali’s plea and shared photographs in their traditional costumes. This is the case with Lema Afzal, aged 25, studying in Belgium. “We don’t want the Taliban to dictate who the Afghan women are”, he stressed to Reuters. Afzal was born in Afghanistan during the first Taliban occupation, between 1996 and 2001, and said she was horrified when she saw photographs of the women dressed in black. When he was a child, he remembers how his mother wore a long blue burka, imposed on women of that time, and how she had difficulty breathing or seeing. “The photography worried me, maybe history is repeating itself. My mother’s family didn’t cover her head in the 70s or 80s, when it was fashionable to wear miniskirts in Afghanistan”, she recalls.

Peymana Assad, the first Afghan woman to be elected to public office in the UK, also posted a photograph on Twitter, wearing a multicolored costume: “This is Afghan culture. My traditional dress”. “Our cultural costumes are not the Dementor clothes the Taliban make women wear”he added, comparing the black costumes with the creatures of the Harry Potter saga.

this is what an afghan woman looks like. this is our culture. this is our traditional dress. we love lots of color. even our rice is colorful and so is our flag.

The BBC’s Afghan journalist Sana Safim shared a photograph, with what she says is the most “traditional” and “conservative” that an Afghan costume can be. “How then do Afghan women dress? they ask. And so. If I was in Afghanistan I would put the scarf on my head”, explains in the caption. Artist Ariana Delawari published a photograph of her pregnant mother, wearing a traditional dress and no headscarf, several decades ago.

All the divisions reinforce that the black costume imposed by the Taliban is not the traditional one. Although each area of ​​the country has its traditional clothes, explains, in an interview with the BBC, the activist Spozhmay Maseed, who lives in Virginia, USA, they all share something in common: lots of color and embroidery. “We have been an Islamic country for centuries and our grandmothers have always dressed modestly in their traditional clothes, which are not the blue ‘chadari’ or the black burka”, he stresses.

In Afghanistan, women are grateful to Afghan women abroad who have been sharing the photographs, as they are prevented from doing so, fearing Taliban reprisals. “At least they can tell the world that we, the women of Afghanistan, do not support the Taliban,” Fatima, a 22-year-old girl in Kabul, told Reuters. “I can’t publish photographs or wear that kind of clothes here anymore. If I did, the Taliban would kill me.”

When the extremist group was in power in the country for two decades, women had to cover from head to toe and could only go out with one man, whether it was their husband, father or brother, among many other restrictions. Anyone who broke the rules would be publicly flogged by the Taliban “police”. Now, the new regime promises more freedom for women, but there have already been reports of women being banned from commuting to work, sport is now banned for women and violence has increased in protests. For example, at universities, curtains were installed inside classrooms to separate men and women.