“This is how we dress”: Afghan women abroad share colorful traditional costumes | Fashion

All it takes is a quick Google search of women’s traditional attire in Afghanistan to find dozens of images of colorful silk dresses and descriptions of how they are worn especially for particular occasions such as weddings. Dozens of Afghan women around the world have started a movement on social media in which they show their typical costumes, in response to a photograph, where around 300 women are shown sitting in a classroom at the University of Kabul, dressed in black from head to toe. feet waving the Taliban flag.