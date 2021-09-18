Tiago Leifert already has a defined future after leaving Globo | Fame | Online Diary

The former presenter of “Big Brother Brazil” surrendered to TikTok and created an account on the social network, which has become a real fever all over the world. Tiago himself informed fans and followers why he created the profile and what content he intends to produce for the platform. The first video published was a success and already has more than two million views.

In the welcome video, the presenter joked about his arrival on the social network. When looking at himself through the cell phone screen, the journalist feigned surprise with what he was seeing and said: “No… Tiago Leifert?”, he began. Soon after, the journalist said hello to the social network: “Hi, Tiktok! I arrived”. From there, he revealed what he is going to do from then on.

According to Leifert, the account was created to have fun and, above all, talk about one of the things he loves most in life: playing video games. “I’ll use this at sign here to talk about video games, the things I like, especially video games , gamer culture, little tips, I’ll talk about video games. I’ll have fun here.”

One of the most curious facts in the profile created by the presenter on the social video network is his at sign. Anticipating the curiosity of followers, the journalist has already explained the reason for the name: “Why MC Laifinho? I have no idea, I don’t remember when I did it, I don’t remember when it happened, but the people at TikTok said: ‘Man, it’s funny, leave it there.’ So it will stay”.

The social network is well known for its users sharing videos dancing, but the presenter of “The Voice Brasil” revealed that he does not intend to risk a few steps: “MC Laifinho, rhyming kid, dancing kid. By the way, it is important to disprove this last part. Don’t wait for the dancing boy. I won’t do little dances, I promise, for your safety.”

Tiago Leifert has his days numbered on television. As confirmed through information disclosed in a statement, Rede Globo revealed that the presenter will only remain until the end of the musical reality show "The Voice Brasil", when the contract ends. The decision was made by the journalist, who preferred to take a different direction in his life.