Tickets at R$ 250, Covid-19 test and up-to-date vaccination: know the rules for going to Vasco x Cruzeiro | Vasco

After having authorized the return of the public by the city of Rio and the CBF, Vasco announced this Friday the rules for the fans to go to the game against Cruzeiro, on Sunday, in São Januário, for Série B. There are a thousand tickets at the cost of R$250 each – members entitled to benefits in their plans will normally have access to the price discount.

+ CBF Technical Council defines audience return in Brazilian Series B games

Important: fans must undergo the test at an accredited clinic in Barra da Tijuca, in the West Zone of Rio, or at the medical department of São Januário (see further information below).

1 of 2 Employees cleaned social chairs this Friday — Photo: Renata de Medeiros Employees cleaned social chairs this Friday — Photo: Renata de Medeiros

Anyone who wants to follow the 4:00 pm departure in loco, however, will have to comply with a sanitary protocol – something defined and required by the municipality. Ticket purchase will be exclusive to members, who will have to undergo Covid-19 antigen test or RT-PCR in an accredited laboratory and have up-to-date vaccinations.

– Vasco prepared in advance. While awaiting the decision of the CBF, we went to the city hall to ask for authorization for this event, which is a test. Everything approved for us to receive our fans after 556 days. Vasco does not want to make money in this game, but they need to have their costs covered – commented Carlos Roberto Osório, Vasco’s first vice-president.

+ Serie B will have two more cameras at VAR after recent controversies in Cruzeiro and Vasco games

People aged 50 or over must present a vaccination card/proof of vaccination with both doses. People over 15 years old, up to 49, prove vaccination of one dose. And single-dose vaccines will be accepted for people over 15 years of age. Furthermore, no booster doses will be required.

The step by step to go to the game

Buy the ticket on Vasco’s website.

Once in possession of the ticket, go to an accredited laboratory and perform Covid-19 antigen or RT-PCR test. Admission does not include the cost of the exam. The exam must be taken on Saturday, from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm, or on Sunday, from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm.

With the test negative and proof of vaccination up to date, go to the game (access will be through the social gate or gate 19)

Wear a face mask and maintain social detachment.

Vasco informed this Friday evening that the service at the club’s secretariat will work until 5 pm (GMT) on Saturday to assist members in purchasing tickets. Service can also be done via Whatsapp (21 93300-2815) and through the Central: 21 4007-1898.

+ Pressure, offensive construction from defense and positioning in the middle: see Vasco de Diniz’s moves

Still about vaccination, Vasco added the following information on its official website (click ON HERE to read the release in full):

In possession of the ticket purchase voucher or ticket confirmation email, and the wallet/proof of vaccination against Covid-19, go to the Villela Pedras service unit in the Downtown shopping mall , in Barra da Tijuca, on Saturday (09/18), from 9 am to 7 pm, and on Sunday, from 9 am to 1 pm or to the Medical Department of São Januário , on Saturday (18/09), from 9am to 5pm, and on Sunday, from 9am to 12pm. It is mandatory to present proof of vaccination (original and copy) or print the document issued by the ConectSUS application for the exam.

, in Barra da Tijuca, on Saturday (09/18), from 9 am to 7 pm, and on Sunday, from 9 am to 1 pm , on Saturday (18/09), from 9am to 5pm, and on Sunday, from 9am to 12pm. It is mandatory to present proof of vaccination (original and copy) or print the document issued by the ConectSUS application for the exam. Access to the Medical Department of São Januário will be allowed upon presentation of the vaccination booklet and the voucher/email confirming the purchase of the ticket, at gate 9. Vehicles are not authorized to access the stadium.

To perform the exam, you will be asked to sign a consent form for sharing information by the laboratory to Vasco da Gama and the Municipal Health Department of Rio de Janeiro.

The cost of the test is R$140 (one hundred and forty reais), carried out at the time of testing, directly to the laboratory, and can be paid in up to 10 installments.

The test result, which is ready around 15 minutes after collection, is sent directly to Vasco (the fans also receive the result on site).

No medical order is required for the test to be performed.

Vasco will ask to increase audience in future games

Sunday’s match will be a test event. If everything works out, Vasco will ask for authorization from the city hall to have an audience in the following two games at home: Goiás and Coritiba. The idea is to have up to 50% of the stadium’s capacity released, the limit allowed by the government. As São Januário, under normal conditions, can receive 22 thousand people, the capacity released in this phase of the pandemic would be 11 thousand.

– We will carry out a test to ensure the future use of São Januário with higher loads. We have now opted for a thousand tickets so we don’t have any problems. From then on, on Monday, we are going to join with a request to reach the limit of public allowed by the municipality, which is 50%. In other words, the games against Goiás and Coritiba will have more categories of public and more open sectors – completed Osório.