Tiggo 5X is featured in Caoa Chery’s growth

In a market where consumers are cautious and conservative in their choices, the growth of Caoa Chery – which in August surpassed Nissan and Chevrolet in the passenger car market – serves as a testament to the qualities of its products, with an emphasis on the Tiggo SUV 5X, the brand’s best-selling model, with a 35% growth over the previous month.

“This is a differential of our brand and demonstrates our ability to deliver competitive products to the national consumer that meet their expectations,” explained CEO of Caoa Chery, Marcio Alfonso.

SEE TOO:

Of course, the first feature that catches the consumer’s attention in the Caoa Chery Tiggo 5X is the look: it combines elegance with the robustness that the SUV consumer desires. And in times of generic designs, the brand knew how to dare, printing a unique style to its model.

Inside, well-being is valued and eye-opening: while models from other brands abuse rigid plastic in the panels and door coverings, Caoa Chery made use of rubberized coverings on the door panels and much of the central panel of the Tiggo 5X. The seats have premium lining and, for a touch of class, the red stitching.

But if aesthetics grab the attention, the Tiggo 5X goes a step further when the list of standard items is analyzed. Sold in only one version, the TXS, the SUV features a steering wheel with controls such as autopilot, on-board computer functions and 9″ multimedia center control. The driver’s seat has six electrical adjustments plus lumbar.

Tiggo 5X media center has 9″

Among the comfort items, the vehicle has a push-button start system with on-site key, electric steering, electronic air conditioning, air outlet for rear occupants, rear camera and panoramic sunroof.

The multimedia center deserves a separate chapter: its 9-inch screen equipped with Android Auto and Apple Car Play, Bluetooth, control of air conditioning and vehicle functions settings.

Safety

If comfort and convenience are important, the Tiggo 5X safety package is also reinforced and it is equipped with front, side and curtain airbags, three-point seatbelt for the five occupants, seatbelt indicator for driver and passenger, Isofix attachment for child seat and tire pressure and temperature indicator (TPMS).

The SUV also features electronic traction control (ASR) and stability (ESC), four-wheel disc brakes with ABS and electronic distribution (EBD). With the purpose of assisting in maneuvers, it also offers a 360° camera.

Mechanical set

The Tiggo 5X has an electric-electronic parking brake with Auto Hold, a 1.5 liter turbo flex engine and a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The SUV’s thruster is capable of delivering 150 hp of maximum power and 21.4 kgfm of torque, which places it among the top compact SUVs.

The car also features electronic traction control (ASR) and stability (ESC), four-wheel disc brakes with ABS and electronic distribution (EBD). Independent suspensions are McPherson type at the front and Multilink at the rear – a typical set of premium cars.

Even fully equipped, the Tiggo 5X stands out for its competitive price of R$ 128,890. The warranty is three years for the complete vehicle and five years for the engine and gearbox.