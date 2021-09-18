To pay for Bolsa Família, Bolsonaro will make trips abroad more expensive

posted on 9/18/2021 06:00



(credit: Agencia Brasil/Tania Rego)

Travel abroad is expected to become more expensive for families with the increase in the Tax on Financial Transactions (IOF) announced by the government on Thursday. The increase in the tax will affect, for example, the cost of tickets and packages, which are generally financed by banks and by the travel agencies themselves. Foreign exchange transactions and payment of credit card charges will also become more expensive.

Antônio Miguel de Oliveira Duarte, managing partner of Planetur Turismo, says that the increase in the IOF comes at a time when the sector most needs an incentive. “We were already being impacted by the pandemic and the rise of the dollar. Anything that does not encourage it ends up delaying the return of customers”, he stated.

“We have many customers who have a credit card, who were going to travel during the pandemic, had to cancel and will have to use this credit in the future because they have already purchased the trip. They feel the impact of the high dollar and now the tax increase too”, he lamented.

Educator Erica Teodoro, 28, said she would fulfill her dream of going to Disney this year. “However, with the pandemic, the increase in inflation and the dollar, it became much more complicated. My trip, initially, would be in 2020, and it was postponed to 2021. This time I won’t postpone it, I’m thinking about canceling the trip and asking for a refund, as it’s very complicated,” he said.

Erica commented that her dream is not over yet. “But in the situation I’m in, I’m not going to make it. I help pay the house bills with my brother. But a trip to Disney is very expensive and takes time. I’ll first raise some money, and then try again to plan this dream”, he commented.

* Intern under the supervision of Odail Figueiredo