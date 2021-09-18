To pay for Bolsa Famlia, Bolsonaro make trips abroad more expensive – Economy

(photo: Agencia Brasil/Tania Rego) Traveling abroad is expected to become more expensive for families with the increase in the Financial Operations Tax (IOF) announced by the government on Thursday. The increase in the tax will affect, for example, the cost of tickets and packages, which are generally financed by banks and by the travel agencies themselves. Exchange operations and payment of credit card expenses will also become more expensive.

Antnio Miguel de Oliveira Duarte, managing partner of Planetur Turismo, says that the increase in the IOF tax comes at a time when the sector most needs incentives. “We were already being impacted by the pandemic and the increase in the dollar. Anything that does not encourage it ends up delaying the return of customers,” he said.

“We have many customers who have a credit card, who were going to travel in the pandemic, had to cancel and will have to use this credit in the future because they have already purchased the trip. They feel the impact of the high dollar and now of the tax increase as well,” lamented.

Educator Erica Teodoro, 28, said she would fulfill her dream of going to Disney this year. “However, with the pandemic, the increase in inflation and the dollar, it became much more complicated. My trip would initially be in 2020, and it was postponed to 2021. This time I won’t postpone it, I’m thinking of canceling the trip and requesting the reimbursement, as it is very complicated,” he said.

Erica commented that her dream is not over yet. “But in the situation I’m in, I’m not going to make it. I help pay the bills at home with my brother. But a Disney trip is very expensive and takes time. I’ll save some money first, then try again to plan this dream.” , commented.

* Internship under the supervision of Odail Figueiredo