Toffoli says he sees evidence of illegal acts and ‘unusual’ circumstances in contract between government and Precise | Policy

By authorizing search and seizure at the headquarters of Precise Medicine this Friday (17), the Minister of the Supreme Court (STF) Dias Toffoli considered that “apparently unusual circumstances” guided the choice of the Ministry of Health to negotiate the purchase of the Covaxin vaccine .

At the time of negotiation, Necessidade Medicos was the representative of the Indian laboratory Bharat Biotech in Brazil. According to Toffoli, the company’s refusal to submit documents about the negotiations with the government represents an “evidence of the practice of illegal acts”.

Toffoli authorized the Federal Police to carry out search and seizure warrants at the company’s headquarters this Friday morning (17), at addresses in Greater São Paulo. The request was made by the CPI of Covid, which investigates, among other issues, alleged irregularities in this contract. See below:

The purchase of Covaxin doses by the Brazilian government would cost BRL 1.6 billion, but the signed contract was canceled after suspicions of irregularities surfaced.

No vaccine arrived in Brazil and nothing was paid – an advance payment not provided for in the contract was included in the documents, but was never made.

In note (read in full below), the defense of Preta classified the operation this Friday as “inadmissible”, “aggressive and media” and said that the company delivered all documents to the CPI.

In the decision that authorized the searches, Toffoli states that “in the case of a contract of this magnitude (in importance and committed values) it is not credible – due to the rules of common experience and because it is a public contract, signed with the Administration and, therefore, , under its principles and rules – that there was only one ‘memorandum’ so far, considered as the non-inaugural stage of the negotiations”.

According to the minister, it is necessary to clarify the context of the negotiations.

“The apparently unusual circumstances of the contracting that involved the choice of the immunizing agent Covaxin, to the detriment of others, such as Pfizer, cheaper and at a more advanced stage of testing and approval by the Brazilian Health Surveillance Agency (ANVISA), in disregard of the principles of publicity and transparency (which govern the Public Administration, and notably the legal rules of choice provided for in the bidding law and related legislation), lead to the conclusion of the absolute need for its clarification”.

“There is a scenario of inconsistencies, evidenced both by the contradiction (between testimony and the record of the meeting act) in the amounts that would be paid for the dose of the immunizing agent and by the uncontroversial fact that COVAXIN is at an earlier stage of scientific proof of safety and efficacy and registration and approval with ANVISA, if considered the competitor PFIZER, for example; in addition to its value being 50% (fifty percent) higher than that of the same competitor”, he wrote.

Toffoli says the difference between dose prices over the course of contract negotiation draws attention. According to the minister, the company told Covid’s CPI that the value of the dose would be US$ 15, while in the record of the meeting (between the company representative and the Ministry of Health) there is a price of US$ 10 per dose.

“In the case of values ​​estimated in the world monetary reference currency (US dollar), there is no reason for such a discrepancy. In fact, it is hardly credible that the discrepancy was due to the fact that the initial estimate did not include “additional costs”, such as taxes or fees, considering the scope of the contract and the contracting company”.

Minister Dias Toffoli determined that the Ministry of Health delivered to the STF a full copy of the process that dealt with the purchase of Covaxin.

Toffoli also requested all documents and processes from the Ministry on dealings and contracts for immunizing agents for covid, with or without intermediary companies, to support the analysis by the CPI.

“There is, for the time being, in my opinion, no reason to assume that the Folder will no longer provide such information and give access to documents essential to the work of the CPI, assuming that the interest in clarifying the facts investigated is shared by it” , he stated.

Read below the note released by the lawyers of Necessidade after the execution of the warrants this Friday:

It is inadmissible, in a state that claims to be democratic under the law, for an operation like the one we have today. The company delivered all documents to the CPI, in addition to three company representatives giving testimony to the commission. Francisco Maximiano, for example, testified and answered almost 100 questions, sent a video with clarifications, a written term registered at the notary’s office, in addition to being excused from testifying twice by the CPI itself, on July 1st and July 14th .

In addition, its representatives, whenever summoned, provided statements to the PF, CGU, in addition to having delivered all documentation to the MPF and TCU.

Therefore, today’s operation is the clearest proof of the abuses that the CPI has been committing, by breaking the confidentiality of witnesses, threatening with arbitrary arrests who do not answer the questions in accordance with the interests of some senators with electoral ambitions and, now, even occupy the Judiciary with clearly political issues to provoke fussy and unnecessary operations. The CPI, thus, repeats the modus operandi of Lava Jato, with aggressive and media actions, and this search and apprehension will make it clear that Need Medicines never hid any document.