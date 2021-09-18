Towards goal 200: Atlético-MG can reach symbolic mark in the new Mineirão against Sport | athletic-mg

Stage of two of the greatest achievements in the history of Atlético-MG (Libertadores 2013 and Copa do Brasil 2014), the new Mineirão can witness a symbolic achievement in this Saturday’s match, against Sport, at 19:00 (GMT). If Galo manages to break through the Pernambuco barrier at least once, it will reach the historic mark of 200 goals in the stadium since its reopening, in 2013.

1 out of 5 Atlético-MG could reach 200 goals in the new Mineirão — Photo: Fernando Moreno / Agif Atlético-MG could reach the mark of 200 goals in the new Mineirão — Photo: Fernando Moreno / Agif

Since the stadium was redesigned to host the Confederations Cup (2013) and the World Cup (2014), Atlético played 107 games at Gigante da Pampulha. A much smaller number than the 265 matches of rival Cruzeiro at the stadium, as Galo chose to have Independência as their main home until 2019.

In 107 matches, Galo has a record of 65 wins, 22 draws and 20 defeats on the biggest stage of football in Minas Gerais. There were 199 goals scored and 95 conceded, which yields a positive balance of 104 balls in the net.

2 of 5 Araújo scored Atlético-MG’s first goal in the new Mineirão — Photo: Bruno Cantini / Atlético-MG Flickr Araújo scored Atlético-MG’s first goal in the new Mineirão — Photo: Bruno Cantini / Atlético-MG Flickr

Athletic’s first goal at Gigante came right away on the reopening date: February 3, 2013. Galo ended up defeated by Cruzeiro 2-1, but forward Araújo made his name in history when he scored the first goal in the stadium.

More than seven years passed between the first ball in the net, by Araújo, and the hundredth, by Guilherme Arana. In the rout over Patrocinense, on July 29, 2020, the full-back scored a great goal to perpetuate the brand in the stadium (see the video below).

– Very gratifying for me to enter the club’s history by scoring the 100th goal in the (new) Mineirão. I’m very happy (Arana)

Atletico-MG’s goal! Guilherme Arana kicks from outside the area and scores, at 13 of the 1st T

2020 was the first year in which Galo definitely used Mineirão as his home. The team played 25 matches in the stadium, and scored 53 goals (average of 2.12 per game). A record for balls in the net, but one that is about to fall.

In 2021, in the same number of matches (25), Galo has already scored 51 times. Number that allow this Saturday, against Sport, a new hundred alvinegra can be achieved, just over a year after the goal number 100.

3 out of 5 goals by Hulk, Fluminense vs Atlético-MG — Photo: Fernando Moreno/AGIF goal by Hulk, Fluminense vs Atlético-MG — Photo: Fernando Moreno/AGIF

In the victory over Fluminense last Wednesday, Hulk scored Atlético’s 199th goal in the stadium with a penalty. Goal, by the way, that made him jump to the club’s artillery on the biggest stage in Minas Gerais football.

The penalty kick scored by Hulk in the victory over Fluminense

There are already 13 balls in the net in just 21 matches played at the stadium, an average of more than 1 goal every two games. The amount that made the number 7 shirt surpass the Argentine Lucas Pratto, who scored 12 goals in 18 games. Another who has 12 goals is the Venezuelan Savarino, who can also expand the brand.

4 out of 5 Atlético-MG; Mineirão — Photo: Staff Images / CONMEBOL Atlético-MG; Mineirão — Photo: Staff Images / CONMEBOL

Goals of Galo per season at Mineirão