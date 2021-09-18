Traders indicate three cryptocurrencies that can go up to 120%

At least three cryptocurrencies – Ether (ETH), Chainlink (LINK) and Polkadot (DOT) – are about to experience a strong bull rally. In the view of traders Pentoshi and Benjamin Cowen, the trio is about to reach valuations of up to 120%.

According to traders, these gains can occur in both dollars and Bitcoin (BTC). The three cryptocurrencies have posted positive weekly gains so far, with an emphasis on the 11% appreciation of the DOT.

ETH and LINK ready for new highs

First, trader Pentoshi did his analysis on ETH and LINK this week. According to the analysis published on Twitter, the price of ETH managed to reverse a downward trend and returned to the positive field.

“Here is the ETH/USD pair now, it just broke up the trend line. But it also made a higher bottom after resistance became a retest area. There is absolutely no downtrend on these charts on any pair,” he explained.

That is, the cryptocurrency has broken the previous trend of bottoms and smaller tops, as shown in the chart below. Since then, the price has broken the US$ 3,600 barrier, confirming the new upward trend.

The expectation on the ETH/BTC pair is even more positive. With the uptrend resumption, Pentoshi’s final price estimate for ETH is in the region of $6,300. This value corresponds to an increase of 55% compared to current prices.

“I think it’s time for the ETH/BTC pair, which is consolidating for 10 days and forming higher tops and bottoms. The final price movement is in the region between 0.1 and 0.125 BTC, or around $4,811 to $6,013,” he said.

LINK

In the case of the LINK/BTC pair, LINK ended up suffering some corrections during the week that took the price below US$ 30. However, the cryptocurrency is already back at levels close to this region, which indicates that the bottom of the current cycle has already occurred.

In this sense, the recent valuation of LINK since Tuesday (14) indicates the resumption of this trend. The move could drive the cryptomcurrency to top 0.0011952 BTC, or $57.60. This value would imply a 52% appreciation compared to the current price.

DOT

Finally, the analysis of DOT was in charge of Cowen, who projected a rise of up to 120% in the price of the cryptocurrency. The trader believes that DOT is at fair value compared to BTC, but is undervalued compared to its main competitors.

To justify his thesis, Cowen cites the rapid development of parachains at Polkadot, chains that can be customized to run multiple use cases. According to the trader, the launch of these chairs is still scheduled for 2021. Therefore, he believes that DOT still has the potential to appreciate up to 120% against the current price.

“If you look at the valuation of the DOT/ETH pair, there would still be ways for (the DOT) to go back to the previous all-time high – a 126% move. Thus, this move would take the DOT price into the region between $80 to $85, or even more. But, of course, the price is always dependent on the short-term movements of the BTC,” said Cowen.

